About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Energy Recovery Ventilation unit enhancing indoor air quality and energy efficiency with advanced ventilation technology.

LG Energy Recovery
 Ventilation (ERV)

2025-03-31

Remember the saying: 'HVAC? Don't forget the "V" – ventilation.

 

In today's world, we spend up to 90% of our time indoors.1) This makes proper ventilation crucial for transforming our living spaces from potential health hazards into refreshing, breathable environments. Advanced ventilation systems play a vital role in:

• Combating indoor pollutants

• Controlling humidity levels

• Preventing harmful airborne particles

• Lowering indoor CO2 concentrations and supplying fresh air

 

These systems help reduce respiratory issues and other health complications associated with poor indoor air quality.

 

1) https://www.acoem.com/en/blog/the-silent-indoor-air-crisis-the-hidden-threat-in-cleanrooms-schools-healthcare-industries/

 

To address these indoor air quality concerns, LG has developed an innovative ventilation technology called Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV).

LG's ERV heat recovery system:

• Minimizes heat loss during air ventilation

• Captures heat energy from exhaust air

• Eliminates traditional energy waste during air exchange

 

Advanced indoor systems are transforming our living spaces from mere shelters into intelligent, health-promoting environments that optimize air quality, comfort, and personal well-being.

Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) Market's New Paradigm

The Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) market is rapidly expanding, driven by sustainability, energy efficiency, and indoor air quality concerns.

 

Expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031, the market could reach around USD 9.8 billion, with North America2) leading and Asia-Pacific emerging as a key growth area. As buildings become more sophisticated, ERV systems are shifting from luxury features to essential components of modern, health-conscious design.

 

2) https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/energy-recovery-ventilators-market.html

Global ERV market value forecast showing growth from $2.9 billion in 2022 to $9.8 billion in 2031 with a 14.3% CAGR.

What is LG Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) All About?

LG designs its Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) systems to improve indoor air quality while maximizing energy efficiency. A key feature of these systems is their ability to recover heat during ventilation. This helps stop energy loss that often happens with traditional methods.

 

The high-efficiency energy recovery core improves comfort and efficiency. It recovers up to 78%* of heat energy from outgoing indoor air. They then transfer this energy to incoming fresh air.

 

* Based on internal tests conducted according to ErP temperature standards, the following heat recovery efficiency values were obtained under the conditions specified below.

* Indoor Temperature: 25°C DB / Under 14°C WB, Outdoor Temperature: 5°C DB / - WB

* The product model number is ZE050GUCCA0.

 

This innovative approach reduces energy consumption while ensuring a constant supply of clean, fresh air indoors. ERV systems maintain comfortable indoor temperatures by recovering heat that people usually waste. This can help reduce energy consumption.

 

 

Diagram of how ERV systems work in winter, using a heat exchanger to preheat fresh air with warm exhaust air.

LG offers a comprehensive range of ERV solutions tailored for different needs. The company provides a wide variety of ventilation products with capacities ranging from 150 to 2000 CMH (Cubic Meters per Hour).

 

This extensive lineup LG can meet diverse ventilation requirements across various settings, from small residential spaces to large commercial buildings.

LG Energy Recovery Ventilation unit enhancing indoor air quality and energy efficiency with advanced ventilation technology.

Advanced ERV Features for Optimal Performance 

LG ERV systems enhance indoor air quality by filtering pollutants. They automatically adjust ventilation based on CO2 levels and work with heating and cooling units to precondition incoming air, reducing energy use. Let’s explore how these systems work in detail.

a. CO₂ Auto Operation

Carbon dioxide (CO₂) concentration is a crucial indicator of indoor air quality. Elevated CO₂ levels can significantly impact human health, cognitive function, and overall well-being. Maintaining appropriate CO₂ levels is essential for creating a healthy and productive indoor environment.3)

 

3) https://www.co2meter.com/blogs/news/high-carbon-dioxide-co2-levels-indoors

 

LG ERV systems feature an advanced CO2 sensor that continuously monitors indoor CO2 levels. When these levels rise, indicating a need for more fresh air, the ERV automatically adjusts the fan speed to increase ventilation.

 

This demand-controlled ventilation allows the system to introduce outdoor air only when necessary, improving indoor air quality while conserving energy.

 

 

LG Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) auto CO2 control adjusting fan speed for optimal indoor air quality and efficiency.

b. High Performance Filter

LG ERV systems are designed with a two-stage filtration process that improves indoor air quality. First, the pre-filter removes larger particles from the air. Then, the fine dust filter captures smaller and more harmful particles, provide cleaner air for your space.

 

To meet specific air quality needs, LG offers various filter combinations based on the European Norm 16798 standards. This means that depending on the required air quality levels for different environments, LG ERVs can provide the right filters to a healthy indoor atmosphere*.

 

*Please note that filters suitable for specific air quality requirements can be purchased as optional add-ons.

LG Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) double filter system for improved indoor air quality with M5, F7, and F9 filter options.

c. Interlocking Air Conditioner

LG ERV systems feature a function that quickly brings the room temperature to the desired level, reducing both cooling and heating loads. By delaying the operation of the ERV when the air conditioner is running, these systems minimize unnecessary energy loss.

 

Moreover, LG HVAC offers the convenience of controlling both LG air conditioners and LG ventilation products with a single remote control. This simultaneous operation that energy is used efficiently, allowing for effective cooling or heating while maintaining optimal indoor comfort.

LG Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) with pre-cooling, pre-heating, and delay operation for efficient HVAC system control.

Why Choose LG ERVs?

LG ERVs are designed with energy efficiency in mind, improving indoor air quality while reducing energy costs, making them a sustainable choice for any building. With features like CO2 auto operation, high performance filter and interlocking with air conditioner, LG ERVs stand out in the HVAC market.

Related Articles

LG ERV: Top Home Ventilation

LG ERV: Top Home Ventilation

Global Air Quality Standards

Global Air Quality Standards

More about LG HVAC

 Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

Contact Us
  • Facebook

    Facebook

  • LinkedIn

    LinkedIn 

  • White Paper

    White Paper

  • Case Study

    Case Study