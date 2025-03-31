LG designs its Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) systems to improve indoor air quality while maximizing energy efficiency. A key feature of these systems is their ability to recover heat during ventilation. This helps stop energy loss that often happens with traditional methods.

The high-efficiency energy recovery core improves comfort and efficiency. It recovers up to 78%* of heat energy from outgoing indoor air. They then transfer this energy to incoming fresh air.

* Based on internal tests conducted according to ErP temperature standards, the following heat recovery efficiency values were obtained under the conditions specified below.

* Indoor Temperature: 25°C DB / Under 14°C WB, Outdoor Temperature: 5°C DB / - WB

* The product model number is ZE050GUCCA0.

This innovative approach reduces energy consumption while ensuring a constant supply of clean, fresh air indoors. ERV systems maintain comfortable indoor temperatures by recovering heat that people usually waste. This can help reduce energy consumption.