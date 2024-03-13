HVAC Refrigerant Trend 2024

The European Union's F-Gas Regulation is a testament to its commitment to environmental protection. This regulation seeks to curtail the use of fluorinated greenhouse gases, commonly known as Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) by 95% by 2030 compared to 2015, going down to zero by 2050.1)

