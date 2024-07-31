We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Maintaining optimal climate control in large facilities requires advanced, efficient technology. Additionally, efficient solutions are becoming even more important in modern HVAC systems. LG's Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller stands out by using innovative inverter technology and a sustainable refrigerant, ensuring superior energy efficiency and performance. Its compact design and low noise operation make it a versatile choice for a wide range of applications, while smart control features and reliable heating capabilities offer a robust solution for modern cooling and heating needs. Let’s explore these features of the LG Inverter Scroll Chiller designed to enhance both efficiency and durability.
Refrigerant (R32)
Refrigerant, an important part of a chiller system, can have less impact on the environment. LG’s Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller uses R32 refrigerant with a low GWP of 675, which is significantly improved compared to past refrigerants such as R410A, in terms of efficiency, safety, and maintenance.
LG inverter scroll chiller with R32 refrigerant
Highly Efficient Inverter Technology
The energy efficiency of a chiller is important for cost-effectiveness and energy savings. As temperatures change throughout the day, so do cooling load requirements. Unlike fixed-speed systems, LG’s all-inverter system offers a wide frequency operation range from 30Hz to 120Hz, adapting to the dynamic changes in cooling load throughout the day. In oil-lubricated systems, the oil return must go through another circulation of the system before returning to the compressor, causing energy loss. The High-Pressure Oil Return (HiPOR) technology sends oil directly back to the compressor and minimizes energy loss. Furthermore, LG’s inverter system starts up more smoothly compared to conventional models, resulting in less electric current and less mechanical stress, providing cost-effective operation.
Comparing inverter compressor between constant type and lg inverter scroll chiller type.
Low Noise
Considering that chillers usually cover large-scale facilities, operation noise seems inevitable. However, with LG's noise reduction technology, the LG scroll chiller reduces the noise level to 68 dB. The biomimetic patterned fan and the direct-drive motor reduce both the vibration and the noise emissions that result from system operation. Additionally, the Silent operation function lowers noise levels to as low as 3dB at nighttime when the cooling load is less demanding, by adjusting the fan RPM.*
LG inverter scroll chiller is in the building rooftop.
Optimized Heating Performance
The LG Inverter Scroll Chiller ensures not only efficiency but also strong performance. The vapor injection and 2-stage compression maintain the refrigerant flow rate even in cold weather as low as -30ºC to ensure efficient heating operation. This enables the chiller to achieve its SCOP of 4.45. Also, the multi-cycle technology allows simultaneous defrosting and heating, ensuring consistent heating operation. Each cycle can defrost individually while the other cycles operate so that the hot water supply will not be interrupted. Moreover, the chiller’s wide operation range broadens the water outlet temperature for both cold water and hot water, providing more optimized heating performance. The cold-water range is from -10 to 25°C and the hot-water range is from 30 to 60°C.
Diagram showing the high pressure gas discharge, low pressure gas suction, and mid pressure gas suction for powerful heating performance of LG Inverter Scroll Chiller.
Compact and Flexible Design
Efficiency is not limited to energy use for LG’s Inverter Scroll Chiller. The compact size of only 4.93m2 for a 60 RT model saves up to 18% more space when installed, which allows for simple installation. Also, in case of the need for increased capacity, the modular system design allows for further chiller units to be added for system expansion.
LG Inverter Scroll Chiller showing compact design with a footprint of 4.93m² and 18% area reduction compared to other models.
Easy and Smart Control
With LG’s technology, controlling the chiller system becomes easier. The Black Box function saves the operation data up to 180 seconds before the system failure, making it easier to detect the cause of any issues that occur with the system. Also, a single HMI touch controller can control up to 5 chiller units, from distances up to 500 meters. The centralized control system can control not only the chiller system but also integrate other LG HVAC units through ACP 5 & AC Smart 5 controllers.
HMI touch controller interface for LG Scroll Chiller, showing easy and smart control for up to 5 units of chillers with only one HMI controller on a building rooftop.
Vertical Flexibility
The easy installation and control of the system is not the only flexibility that the LG Inverter Scroll Chiller offers. It also has a wide range of applications. It is suitable for any air-conditioned space such as residential areas, office spaces, schools, and hotels. It is also a great choice for industrial facilities like factories and warehouses where various kinds of cooling processes take place. Additionally, the chiller is suitable for controlling the climate in smart farms and managing water temperatures in large swimming pools.
Various applications of LG Inverter Scroll Chiller including residential building, office, school, hotel, smart farm, swimming pool, factory, and warehouse demonstrating vertical flexibility.
The LG Inverter Scroll Chiller stands out as a versatile and energy-efficient solution, incorporating advanced technology for lower environmental impact and optimal energy usage. Its design ensures quiet operation and compact installation, enhancing suitability for various applications from commercial spaces to industrial facilities. The integration of innovative control capabilities and efficient heating performance underscores their adaptability and reliability. Overall, the LG Inverter Scroll Chiller meets diverse needs with exceptional efficiency and sustainability.
* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Contact Us
Please contact us for more information, and we will get in touch with you soon.