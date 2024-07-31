The LG Inverter Scroll Chiller ensures not only efficiency but also strong performance. The vapor injection and 2-stage compression maintain the refrigerant flow rate even in cold weather as low as -30ºC to ensure efficient heating operation. This enables the chiller to achieve its SCOP of 4.45. Also, the multi-cycle technology allows simultaneous defrosting and heating, ensuring consistent heating operation. Each cycle can defrost individually while the other cycles operate so that the hot water supply will not be interrupted. Moreover, the chiller’s wide operation range broadens the water outlet temperature for both cold water and hot water, providing more optimized heating performance. The cold-water range is from -10 to 25°C and the hot-water range is from 30 to 60°C.