LG Electronics recently hosted the LG HVAC Consultant Leaders’ Summit - LG Alumni Event in Seoul and Jeju, South Korea, from May 28th to 31st. This event brought together top HVAC industry consultants from across Asia, aiming to strengthen connections with B2B clients in the region. It was a great opportunity for networking, sharing insights, and building stronger business relationships. The summit highlighted LG's commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the HVAC sector.
Collage of images from the 2024 LG Alumni Event, including a speaker on stage, attendees listening, a group photo, and a close-up of an event booklet.
Forty-four top-tier HVAC consultants from five Asian countries—Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam—attended this four-day event. Technical consultants play a significant role in the HVAC industry by supporting customers in designing systems for buildings and guiding the installation and maintenance of these systems. The consultants joined seminars on high energy efficiency HVAC solutions and visited LG Science Park and Hanam Starfield, where LG commercial HVAC systems are installed. The seminars tackled some exciting topics like zero energy buildings for a carbon-neutral society and the future of HVAC in the age of Artificial Intelligence.
Group of people posing for a photo in front of the 'Welcome to LG Innovation Gallery' sign at LG Science Park.
Asia, with its high-growth potential, has become a crucial market in the HVAC industry. The region’s demand for smart HVAC systems is rising, driven by a surge in commercial construction and strict government energy-saving policies. These systems feature integrated IoT control, building automation, and real-time performance monitoring. LG Electronics estimates the size of Asia’s market in 2024 to be 4.7 billion dollars. To adapt to the market and provide highly efficient residential and commercial HVAC solutions based on innovative heat pump technology, LG is collaborating with universities and research institutions to develop the next generation of advanced heat pump systems.
Speaker presenting a slide titled 'Contents' at the 2024 LG Alumni Event, with topics including Introduction, Zero Energy Buildings, Green New Deal, Heat Pump, and Recommendations and Conclusions.
In 2023, LG announced Future Vision 2030, emphasizing B2B capability enhancement as one of the three major growth factors. As part of this vision, the HVAC business aims to more than double its sales by 2030 to firmly secure its place in the global HVAC market. LG HVAC is investing in developing technologies related to the main components of HVAC systems, such as compressors and motors, and in products that align with the global trend of carbon neutrality, such as heat pumps. Additionally, starting with Asia, LG plans to strategically expand its consultant network worldwide, targeting regions with high-growth potential like Central and South America.
Collage of groups of people at the 2024 LG Alumni Event, wearing 'Life's Good' shirts and posing in front of an LG-branded backdrop, and mingling around a table.
Ken Jeong, head of Air Solution MEA/Asia Sales & Marketing Division, commented, “We are committed to continuously organizing events like this to build and maintain strong relationships with our business partners overseas”
“We aim to expand our presence around the world by developing next-generation heat pump technology tailored to the diverse climate conditions of each region,” said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to expand our footprint in the global market, adding value to drive growth in our HVAC business.”
Group of people posing for a photo at the 2024 LG Alumni Event, holding a banner that reads '2024 LG Alumni Event' in front of a presentation screen.
* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
