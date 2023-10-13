Innovative Commercial Cooling: LG's Centrifugal Chillers and BECON Cloud

The building is sprawling 1.75 hectares, with a gross floor area of 33.4 hectares. Tasked with cooling the whole area is 9 units of centrifugal water cooler chiller at 1,000 TR each from LG. SM chose LG because the South Korean brand was the only supplier that could pass the required efficiency. The centrifugal chiller achieves high efficiency through a two-stage Compressor. With an optimized two-stage compression cycle, energy efficiency has been improved and operation costs have been reduced as opposed to the previous one-stage centrifugal chiller. It also has a variable diffuser that provides a wider operation range at a low-load condition and prevents stall from discharge gas for stable operation. The stable operation also helps keep costs at bay with an excellent partial load system that maximizes energy even when the loads are very light.