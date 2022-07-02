LG Duct UVnano Filter Box

The arrival of COVID-19 and its impact on our lives has stressed the importance of air quality. The trend to improve indoor environments not only relates to comfort and convenience but also takes indoor air quality into consideration. Air quality is measured by the concentration of pollutants in the air such as gases, dust particles and microbes. According to ASHRAE 62.1, if the concentration of these pollutants in a space exceeds a certain level, the air quality is considered poor and may negatively affect the occupants. Thus, solutions to control these concentrations are essential.

LG provides various solutions for air quality control from stand-alone air purifiers to air purification kits for VRF and single/multi split cassette-type indoor units (except the 2-way cassette).

The UVnano Filter Box is a new option for Mid Static Duct units (M1, M2, M3 Chassis) that is installed at the return air side of the unit and aims to clean indoor air and improve air quality. The new UVnano Filter Box is expected to be launched globally by October of this year. The features of the new UVnano Filter Box will be introduced in this article.