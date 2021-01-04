THE IMPORTANCE OF MAKING YOUR PET A COOL GUY….OR GIRL…!!

As we all know, the UK is supposedly a nation of animal lovers – but don’t ask the RSPCA who might have a different view. By and large we are, but we also love hot weather, a love we have been able to share in recent years with prolonged warm spells and it's essential during the peaks and troughs of temperatures that we take care of ourselves and our furry friends.

There are estimated to be more than 35 million pets sharing our homes across the UK. But how many of us know the optimum temperature our four-legged and other pets should be experiencing in our homes to ensure they are happy and healthy?

As well as feeding pets a well-balanced diet and providing lots of fresh water and exercise, it’s just as important that we keep the temperature of homes to an ideal setting to make sure our pets are healthy.

So let’s take a look at the average temperatures our pets need to stay happy – and of course we need to have a heating system capable of being controlled easily to make sure we don’t expect them to warm up or cool down too much or too quickly….

Our pooches…

Around a third of UK households own a dog or two or in some cases several. Dog’s temperatures tend to be a little higher than adult humans - around 39°C, but from the panting most of us see when the dog gets over-heated we know it’s important to keep them cool. To preserve the natural moulting process your dog will go through during the year, the recommended temperature to keep your thermostat at is around 25.5°C in the summer and 20.5°C in the winter.

Cats

Felines are the second most popular pet in the UK, with an estimated population of more than 11 million domesticated moggies. Cats are well known for making it plain how happy or miserable they are, so to keep your cat happy and healthy, it’s important to keep their living space at the correct temperature. They have a tendency to like sleeping by or on the radiators in the winter and sneaking under duvets and blankets to keep warm. They have even been known to demand their own hot water bottles!

To keep your cat happy, healthy and safe in the summer, try your best to maintain a temperature of around 30°C where your moggy sleeps and in the winter, a slightly lower temperature of between 25.5°C and 26.6°C to ensure they are able to grow their natural winter coat.

Fish

The humble goldfish is one of the most common and popular types of pet fish in the UK, but more and more households are keeping different varieties of coldwater and tropical fish.

It’s important to research the specific species of fish you intend to buy before you make a purchase, as the temperature to keep your aquarium varies significantly depending on the species.

Coldwater fish, such as goldfish and bloodfin tetra, prefer a tank temperature of 21°C or below, to keep them healthy. Tropical fish, on the other hand, prefer a warmer climate of between 24°C and 27°C so a heated aquarium is essential.

Rabbits

The UK is home to around one million pet rabbits(3), but as most homeowners keep their rabbits outside in hutches, it can be more difficult to control their living temperature in the outdoors.

The ideal temperature for your bunny is between 15.5°C and 29°C. In the wild, rabbits will spend their days underground in burrows if the temperature above ground is too hot or cold, as the temperature underground is more consistent.

During particularly hot or cold days, that are above or below the recommended temperatures, the best solution to keep your rabbit at the optimum temperature is to bring them inside or move the hutch to a temperature controlled area such as a garage or shed.

Guinea pigs

There are half a million domesticated guinea pigs(4) in the UK, but do you know what temperature your guineas thrive in? As guinea pigs can’t sweat, it’s important to keep their housing away from any direct heat source, as well as away from any areas of your home that can be cold at times. The optimum temperature for your guinea is between 18°C and 23.8°C.

So let’s all make an effort to keep our pets happy and healthy – and warm or cool as they prefer!