Launched into the market early in 2021, the new 4-way Dual Vane Cassette has been widely accepted for use in both split and Multi V VRF installations. It features a new square grille design rather than the familiar narrow grille design which immediately makes the new LG product aesthetically pleasing. The inlet area for air intake is larger than for previous designs of cassettes, importantly increasing airflow. The new dual vane feature for each side of the cassette allows for a variety of angles for airflow, which is controlled by a six-step angle feature - 10° to 85° - to ensure coverage for wider room spaces. A dual vane version suffers no air loss enabling these cassettes to heat and cool room space more quickly and efficiently than standard vanes.

These new units provide everyday high performance air purification using an optional four-step air purifying system. Air passes through a pre-filter, then through a dust electrification screen, then through an ultra-fine dust kit before finally passing through a photocatalytic de-odorising filter.

LG has garnered a number of recognitions from trusted international organisations for its ability to improve indoor air quality. Certifications from Intertek, YTUV Rhineland and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) awarded to the impressive dual vane cassette system are confirmation of the effectiveness of the LG HVAC solutions in delivering clean air.

LG’s Product Director Edward Wang was delighted to receive the award at the ACR News Awards event: “We never grow tired of winning awards for the products we manufacture. This is a great award to win here in the UK and to add to the list of recognition we have received for this excellent piece of equipment that has been welcomed by the air conditioning sector across Europe. It is clear that there is huge warmth for the product in the UK and we have seen it specified for a range of projects up and down the country since its launch in early 2021. We’d like to thank ACR News for giving us this award and to our customers across the country for using this advanced technology in their air conditioning installations.”

For more information contact your distributor or to find out more about LG’s exciting range of heating and air conditioning equipment, visit partner.lge.com/uk, or you can email LG at aircon.sales@lge.com.