Managing your AWHP properly is essential to the comfort and efficiency you will experience. In addition, AWHP systems must meet regional healthy home heating standards and regulations. A heating system requires an accurate thermostat to ensure proper heating capabilities. Most AWHP solutions have a thermostat located somewhere on the unit where users can monitor the system’s performance. With the LG Therma V solution, users can precisely monitor and control their heating system through the control panel embedded on the indoor unit and through the remote user interface located inside the home. For even more effective performance, Therma V users can also access their AWHP on their mobile device through LG ThinQ connectivity. With this comprehensive control, you can be sure to get the most out of your AWHP system.

"AWHP systems are quickly becoming a popular alternative for home heating solutions but selecting the right solution is not an easy process. When consumers make informed choices, everyone wins and selecting the right AWHP is a win for the environment as well. Reference Sources 1. PJ Matthews. (December 12, 2019). 10 questions answered about Air to Water Heat Pumps. Retrieved from https://pjmatthews.ie/10-questions-answered-about-air-to-water-heat-pumps/ 2. Green Square. (April 2, 2021). What Are the Disadvantages of an Air Source Heat Pump? Retrieved from https://www.greensquare.co.uk/blog/disadvantages-of-air-source-heat-pump 3. EDF Energy. A complete guide to air source heat pumps. Retrieved from https://www.edfenergy.com/heating/advice/air-source-heat-pump-guide 4. Tenancy Services. Heating standard. Retrieved from https://www.tenancy.govt.nz/healthy-homes/heating-standard/ 5. Green Match. (November 15, 2021). Retrieved from https://www.greenmatch.co.uk/blog/2016/02/pros-and-cons-of-air-source-heat-pumps 6. Energy Saving Trust. (October 18, 2021). Air-to-water heat pumps. Retrieved from https://energysavingtrust.org.uk/advice/air-to-water-heat-pumps/"

"*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions. Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local LG office for further information on solutions and products."