R32 Split 4/6kW

With peak performance from the Therma V R32 Split 4/6kW models, everyone from building owners and system designers to installers and end users reap the benefits. Smaller dimensions and higher efficiency allow building owners to market more living space and reduced heating and cooling costs. System designers can take advantage of nZEB regulation compliance and stable performance with no backup systems needed for more freedom in their designs. System installers benefit from easier installation and reduced maintenance and service. End users can reduce operating costs with a reliable system that provides efficiency and comfort in their homes. The Therma V R32 Split 4/6kW can also be combined with the Hydro Unit or Combi Unit to meet the diverse needs of consumers. Furthermore, the planet benefits from energy-efficient operation and reduced carbon emissions.