Now that you've ensured your AC unit is powered up and free of debris, it's time to put its cooling function to the test. Simply press and hold the power and temperature down buttons simultaneously for 3 seconds to activate the self-check function. Your unit will then conduct a series of tests, assessing its performance and functionality. Keep an eye on the LED display for the results. If any errors are detected during the self-check, don't fret! The LG ThinQ app will notify you if there are any issues with the system, allowing you to address them promptly and efficiently.