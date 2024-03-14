We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
As we edge closer to January 2025, the HVAC industry braces for a pivotal shift. Stringent regulations in Europe and the US are set to phase out high-GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerants, capping the usage at a GWP of 750. In anticipation, LG has meticulously engineered the next-generation heat pump solution, the LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc. This innovative system not only aligns with international refrigerant regulations but also surpasses its predecessors in design and performance.1) To delve deeper into the nuances of this groundbreaking technology, we've invited the very engineers who brought the LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc to life to share their insights.
1) https://ecostandard.org/news_events/eu-f-gas-regulation-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-climate-damaging-fluorinated-gases/
Profiles of 4 LG Engineers
New Design (Modern, Safety, Convenient Integration)
Q: In developing the THERMA V R290 Monobloc, what external environmental conditions and goals were most important during product design and engineering?
R290 monoblock and refrigerant reduction graph and background of plant
Hyun: In developing the THERMA V R290 Monobloc, our engineering and design teams were acutely aware of the unique environmental conditions and aesthetic expectations prevalent in the European markets. We recognized that standalone homes dominate these regions, and every aspect of a home, including its heat pump, should contribute to its overall appeal and functionality.
Our design philosophy was guided by the European design ethos, which values both form and function.
Safety was paramount in our design process, especially considering the use of flammable refrigerants. We implemented a fully closed (sealed-type) design for all electrical parts, proactive ventilation before every start-up, and additional safety relief valves and deaerators at the water out line. Sealed fittings on compressor power connections were also a critical addition, ensuring the highest safety standards.
Engineers in LG are having a meeting about the THERMA V R290 Monobloc.
* This image is used for descriptive purposes. Based on LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc Interview video.
Ease of integration was another crucial goal. We achieved this by integrating hydronic components and designing easily accessible side panels, making the heat pump compatible with three types of indoor units. This design consideration not only simplifies installation but also ensures that the heat pump can be seamlessly integrated into a variety of home heating systems.
In essence, the external environmental conditions and goals that were most important during the product design and engineering of the THERMA V R290 Monobloc revolved around creating a heat pump that is safe, stylish, and easily integrated into the modern home, all while upholding the highest standards of performance and sustainability.
Q: What were some of the challenges faced during the design process and how were they resolved?
Hyun: The most formidable challenge in the product's design was the intricate interplay between aesthetics and the fundamental specifications of performance, safety, and noise reduction, which necessitated meticulous research. From an exterior perspective, we aligned the product's height with the standard window height of 1 meter in typical homes while still ensuring it delivered on performance and efficiency. Collaborating closely with the Research and Development (R&D) team, we engineered the structure to accommodate this design while maintaining its functional integrity.
We innovated a 1-fan design that improved upon the traditional 2-fan models, reducing both height and size to preserve the view from the window and minimize installation space, all while maintaining the same high level of performance and reducing the size. The front facade features a modern dark grey color that complements residential architecture, and we incorporated a simple horizontal stripe grill with a gentle wave pattern. This design metaphorically represents the warm air currents and the rippling hot water waves that customers experience, conveying a sense of leisure and comfort facilitated by the product.
THERMA V R290 monobloc design
* This image is used for descriptive purposes. Based on LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc Interview video.
Beyond the exterior, significant enhancements were made to the internal design to ensure greater safety. In the unlikely event of a refrigerant leak, the fan is designed to activate immediately, expelling any hazardous elements. Additional safety features were integrated to prevent refrigerant from entering the indoor environment. Electrical components and power connections for the compressor were designed to be sealed, mitigating the risk of fire hazards.
Furthermore, we focused on ease of installation and maintenance by designing individual covers that can be detached separately. This attention to detail not only enhances the user experience but also ensures the longevity and reliability of the heat pump. By doing this, quick service is possible.
THERMA V R290 monobloc Internal design
* This image is used for descriptive purposes. Based on LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc Interview video.
Performance with Sustainability
Q: In developing the THERMA V R290 Monobloc, what environmental considerations and goals were prioritized to enhance performance and sustainability?
an LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc in the cold winter a warm summer LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc
* This image is used for descriptive purposes. Based on LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc Interview video.
Shin: Sustainability is a global imperative, and in the realm of heating solutions like heat pumps, environmental responsibility is increasingly paramount. The widely used R32 refrigerant has a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 675, which is still considerably high. As the regulations continue to change, F-gas regulations are expected to become increasingly stricter. R290 Monobloc is unaffected by F-Gas, PFAS, and The Final Rule regulations.2) Its GWP is just 3 and it has much lower carbon emissions.3)
2) Ihttps://ecostandard.org/news_events/eu-f-gas-regulation-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-climate-damaging-fluorinated-gases/
3) https://hydrocarbons21.com/ipcc-includes-gwps-for-hydrocarbons-in-new-report/
We’ve engineered a new proprietary scroll compressor to accommodate this new R290 refrigerant. With refrigerant being such an integral component of a heat pump, switching refrigerants is a challenging task that necessitates changes to all components and systems of existing heat pumps. The operational range has also been increased by 36%, expanding the heating operation range down to -28°C. This wider operation range ensures that customers enjoy a warm heating experience even in the most extreme temperatures.4) Through innovative design, we've developed a heat pump that not only achieves superior energy efficiency, heating performance, and low noise levels but also aligns with sustainability goals.
4)Based on LG's internal test result, we improved the water outlet temperature up to 75℃ expanded the heating operation range by 36% compared to LG's existing Therma V R32 HydroSplit model. **All tests were conducted according to LG's internal test policy and environment. ***Product’s lifecycle might vary depends on actual usage environment.
Protecting the system from ice buildup is also another important role. The accumulation of ice on critical components such as heat pumps, outdoor coils, and fan blades can cause mechanical strain and damage, potentially leading to system failure. By reducing strain and potential damage from ice, these anti-icing and deicing technologies ensure the reliable heating performance of the THERMA V R290 Monobloc, making it a cost-effective and long-lasting solution.
THERMA V R290 Monobloc heat pumps, outdoor coils, and fan blades
* This image is used for descriptive purposes. Based on LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc Interview video.
Q: During the development process, what challenges did you face in terms of noise reduction, and how were they addressed?
Profiles of LG Engineers Ki-yoon Park, Hyun-wook Bae
Bae, Park: One of the key demands in the European market, alongside fundamental performance, is for low-noise products. Customers' expectations for product noise levels are continually increasing, and each country has strict noise regulations. Meeting these standards by minimizing operational noise was one of our crucial tasks.
Improving performance while simultaneously reducing noise is no easy feat. It's not something that can be achieved by simply adding a single part or feature. We had to comprehensively identify and improve various sources of noise.
THERMA V R290 Monobloc noise test
* This image is used for descriptive purposes. Based on LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc Interview video.
Firstly, we enhanced the Dual Sound Shield composed of PP+PET, wrapping the compressor and pipes to significantly reduce noise generated from the piping. We also implemented a double isolation structure in the form of a Floating Base, adding vibration dampers beneath the compressor to further capture noise caused by compressor vibrations.
Components for noise reduction in THERMA V R290 Monobloc
* This image is used for descriptive purposes. Based on LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc Interview video.
Additionally, we designed a fan with biomimetic wave patterns and noise reduction technology, which further lowered the noise generated during fan operation.
All these changes were the result of countless simulations and tests. We hope customers will find our heat pump to be not just quiet but also powerful, without having to worry about noise.
Q. How do you think all of these efforts will impact the lives of LG customers?
It's clear to us that our vision extends beyond mere compliance with environmental regulations. We aspire to significantly enhance the quality of life for our customers by providing a heat pump that is not only sustainable and in harmony with the environment but also powerful and reliable. The LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc represents a leap forward in HVAC technology, offering a solution that customers can trust for its efficiency and quiet operation. Our goal is to ensure that this heat pump becomes an integral, worry-free part of their homes, contributing to a comfortable, sustainable, and enjoyable living environment.
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
