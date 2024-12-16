We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In the world of HVAC, one system plays a critical role in maintaining indoor air quality (IAQ) without sacrificing energy efficiency: the Dedicated Outdoor Air System, or DOAS. While traditional HVAC systems typically focus on controlling temperature and humidity within a building, DOAS is specifically designed to manage the flow of fresh outdoor air into indoor spaces. This article will look into how a DOAS unit works, its core benefits, and why LG's DOAS units stand out in the market.
01 What is a DOAS (Dedicated Outdoor Air System) Unit?
A Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) is an HVAC solution that provides 100% fresh outdoor air and manages humidity independently. Unlike traditional systems, DOAS preconditions outdoor air, improving indoor air quality by diluting pollutants and controlling humidity.
LG DOAS: 100% outdoor air ventilation, precise temperature and humidity control, heating, cooling, and dehumidification.
02 How Does a DOAS Unit Work?
DOAS units use a heat exchanger to recover energy from exhaust air, which is then used to precondition incoming air. This reduces overall energy consumption and enhances comfort by balancing temperature and humidity levels independently of the main HVAC system.
The unit's advanced filtration further removes pollutants from outdoor air, improving indoor air quality and helping to meet strict ventilation standards.
Heat Recovery Ventilation (HRV) system with MERV 8 filter, air supply, plug fan, EC motor, and heat exchanger.
03 LG DOAS Product Line-Up
LG offers a comprehensive range of DOAS units tailored to meet different space and design requirements.
Diverse DOAS system applications for hospitals, education, high-rise buildings, accommodation, and airports.
*Products and solutions shown may differ by region. Please check availability with your local office.
04 Key Features and Advantages of DOAS
DOAS units provide a comfortable indoor environment by maintaining stable temperature and air quality, while achieving significant energy savings through advanced heat recovery technology. With outstanding dehumidification performance, they ensure optimal humidity levels for added comfort and air quality. Additionally, their user-friendly design simplifies operation, making DOAS an efficient and convenient solution for maintaining a healthy indoor climate.
LG Split DOAS unit with energy-efficient design and advanced features.
Unlike regular indoor units, LG DOAS offers precise control over supply air temperature and allows partial load operation during localized cooling and heating. This reduces energy waste by preventing overcooling, resulting in a more efficient and targeted approach to maintaining indoor comfort.
Comparison of General Indoor Unit and LG DOAS Solution for air conditioning efficiency and temperature control.
LG DOAS units provide an advanced solution for enhancing indoor air quality and energy efficiency. By offering precise control over temperature, humidity, and fresh air intake, these systems ensure optimal indoor comfort and health. Whether for larger buildings or spaces with limited room, LG’s DOAS models deliver reliable performance and superior energy savings, making them an ideal choice for modern HVAC needs.
*Products and solutions shown may differ by region. Please check availability with your local office.
* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Contact Us
Please contact us for more information, and we will get in touch with you soon.