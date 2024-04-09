LG ArtCool New Gallery LCD 12K BTU

Disclaimer

1) See your memory

*For safety, please ensure to unplug the power cord before disassembling the front panel.

*During the photo replacement process, it is mandatory to wear gloves for safety and be mindful not to lose any parts.

*The recommended size for the photo to be attached to the product is (W)641 mm X (H)641 mm.

*Please use the included magnet to attach the photo.

*The White Paper necessary for photo replacement is not provided by the manufacturer and must be purchased separately by the customer.

*For detailed instructions on photo replacement, please refer to the Photo Replacement Guide included with the product.

2) Indirect air flow

*In Indirect(Comfort) mode, the air guard blocks the airflow emitted from the bottom side of the product.

*Pressing the "Energy/Jet" button on the remote control for 3 seconds enables the indirect airflow function.

*This function is available through the remote controller and ThinQ.

*The air conditioner is Wi-Fi-enabled and requires product registration through the LG ThinQ app.

*To register your air conditioner on the LG ThinQ app and and optimize funtionality, ensure the air conditioner is connected to the Wi-Fi at home.

*To utilize the ThinQ function, it is necessary to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple Apap Store on your smartphone and establish a connection to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed instructions.

*Please note LG ThinQ app might not work on some smartphones and some functions may vary depending on the product and country.

(Check your phone's specifications before using (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher)

*LG ThinQ app functions may vary depending on the product and country.

3) Freeze cleaning

*TÜV Rheinland Korea, confirm that the evaporator freeze cleaning mode of LG air conditioners has bacteria reduction performance based on the test results at the proposed test condition. Report No. KR23LGPO, KR2357TB, KR2384CM, KR230RH9, KR237IO2, KR235J9N, KR23OGEG

*This test result obtained a test report on and Pseudomonas aeruginosa 99.0% reduction rate from an internationally recognized laboratory, which may vary depending on the actual environment.

-Test institution : TÜV Rheinland

-Test period : 2023. 04~05

-Test Model : SQ07EDETHN(SE), SQ06BDAWAJ(SA), SQ07SDJBAN(SJ), SQ09MDKWAN(SK)

-Test bacteria : Up to 99.0% reduction rate of “Pseudomonas aeruginosa” confirmed

*This function can be operated through ThinQ only.

*Depending on the environment, Freeze Cleaning mode operation time can be up to 65 minutes.

4) Auto Clean+

*When the product is stopped, the Auto Clean+ function operates automatically. During the Auto Clean+ mode, the product operates in fan mode for a certain period of time to help remove remaining moisture from the heat exchanger. The Auto Clean+ mode is activated at the time of product shipment. Through the ThinQ app, you can set the wind speed and adjust the drying speed.