LG DualCool Deluxe 18K BTU

*This function applies to Cooling/Fan mode only. (In Fan mode, only wind speed can be controlled.)

*Wind temperature can be controlled by the remote control or ThinQ.

*The room temperature setting can be controlled through ThinQ only.

*This feature is available when the indoor temperature is below 28℃.

*TUV verified there has been a 70% improvement in thermal comfort(-0.5<PMV<0.5) on the front area of the product during operation in Soft Air mode, compared to the previous model.

*Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland Witness Testing,

*Test Location: LG residential environmental test facility, 27.0㎡ (area), 64.8㎥ (volume)

*Test Date: December 2023

*Test Model: S3-M121L1C0, SW09BAJWAN(SW09AJAU)

*Test Conditions: Indoor 30±0.3˚C RH 60±5%, Outdoor 30±0.3˚C RH 60±5%

*Test Method: Measurement of temperature, air velocity, and calculation of thermal comfort in the specified area after 1 hour of operation in Soft Air mode

- Measurement Area: 0 to 4.8m distance from the product (1.2m intervals), height 0.6m, 1.1m (seated height)

- Calculation of thermal comfort (ISO 7730 PMV equation): Temperature, humidity, air velocity, radiant temperature (measured values), Clothing insulation (0.5clo: summer clothing), metabolic rate (1MET: seated state) used.

*Test Results:

The Soft air mode within the S3-M121L1C0 model has been observed to provide thermal comfort throughout the entire area. (PMV : -0.14~0.28, Draught : 2.6~8.5%)

The Comfort mode in the SW09BAJWAN (SW09AJAU) model has been observed to provide thermal comfort across certain areas. (PMV : -1.73~0.21, Draught : 7.0~33.8%)

- Thermal comfort level 7 stages, -3: cold, -2: cool, -1: slightly cool, 0: neutral, +1: slightly warm, +2: warm, +3: hot

- Thermal comfort range: -0.5 < PMV < +0.5, Draught <10% (Reference standard: ISO7730(2005) Ergonomics of the Thermal Environment)

*Test Report No. : KR238S9L 001

*The actual usage environment may differ from the laboratory measurement results.