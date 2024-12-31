LG DualCool Premium 9K BTU

*Date 2023.06, Measurement results in LG air conditioner test chamber, installation height 1.8m, Fan mode. Using a wind speed probe, the height range from 0.1 to 1.7 m is measured in 0.2 m increments. Measures the maximum distance reached by airflow more than 0.25 m/s speed from the products



Test Model : S3-M121L1C0, Test Result : S1 platform send wind up to 22 m base on test condition.

*The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions



*Date 2023.10 LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber, 20.9 ㎡/50.1 ㎥, Jet Mode, Indoor DB (33±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (35±0.3)℃/ RH (50±5)% 18℃ setting on cooling mode, Indoor DB (12±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (7±0.3)℃/ RH (87±5)% 30℃ setting on heating mode, measuring the time required to drop 5℃ (for cooling)/ rise 5℃ (for heating), from the initial average room temperature.

Test result : The S1 new platform has up to 23% faster in cooling mode, 6% faster in heating mode then SK previous model base on test condition.

