We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG DualCool Premium 18K BTU
New LG air conditioners are blowing in
Comfortable air
Balanced humidity
Proactive energy saving
Human presence detection
Soft Air
Gentle breeze adjusted to your needs
Soft Air changes the direction of airflow so you can enjoy more comfortable cooling. Set your own personalized breeze range and temperature.
Comfortable air blows from the front
When Soft Air mode is on, the bottom vane closes. This creates an indirect wind that circulates from ceiling to floor.
Depending on the vane being operated, the airflow direction varies, and different driving modes can be selected depending on the situation, such as exercise or relaxation
Customized cooling with wind control
Control wind temperature and fine range wind speeds, so you can customize your cool. 9-step temperature control and 5-step wind speed adjustment allows you to enjoy the perfect balance of temperature and airflow to suit your preferences.
Customize the wind temperature in 9 levels and the wind flow speed in 5 levels in more detail.
*This function applies to Cooling/Fan mode only. (In Fan mode, only wind speed can be controlled.)
*Wind temperature can be controlled by the remote control or ThinQ.
*The room temperature setting can be controlled through ThinQ only.
*This feature is available when the indoor temperature is below 28℃.
(No Image)
*TUV verified there has been a 70% improvement in thermal comfort(-0.5<PMV<0.5) on the front area of the product during operation in Soft Air mode, compared to the previous model.
*Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland Witness Testing,
*Test Location: LG residential environmental test facility, 27.0㎡ (area), 64.8㎥ (volume)
*Test Date: December 2023
*Test Model: S3-M121L1C0, SW09BAJWAN(SW09AJAU)
*Test Conditions: Indoor 30±0.3˚C RH 60±5%, Outdoor 30±0.3˚C RH 60±5%
*Test Method: Measurement of temperature, air velocity, and calculation of thermal comfort in the specified area after 1 hour of operation in Soft Air mode
- Measurement Area: 0 to 4.8m distance from the product (1.2m intervals), height 0.6m, 1.1m (seated height)
- Calculation of thermal comfort (ISO 7730 PMV equation): Temperature, humidity, air velocity, radiant temperature (measured values), Clothing insulation (0.5clo: summer clothing), metabolic rate (1MET: seated state) used.
(No Image)
*Test Results:
The Soft air mode within the S3-M121L1C0 model has been observed to provide thermal comfort throughout the entire area. (PMV : -0.14~0.28, Draught : 2.6~8.5%)
The Comfort mode in the SW09BAJWAN (SW09AJAU) model has been observed to provide thermal comfort across certain areas. (PMV : -1.73~0.21, Draught : 7.0~33.8%)
- Thermal comfort level 7 stages, -3: cold, -2: cool, -1: slightly cool, 0: neutral, +1: slightly warm, +2: warm, +3: hot
- Thermal comfort range: -0.5 < PMV < +0.5, Draught <10% (Reference standard: ISO7730(2005) Ergonomics of the Thermal Environment)
*Test Report No. : KR238S9L 001
*The actual usage environment may differ from the laboratory measurement results.
(No Image)
Dual Vane
Optimal airflow direction, any-temperature comfort
Giving you ideal comfort in any season, not one but two vanes spread airflow up or down, further and faster.
Longer wind streams
Cool air gets to you even from across the room thanks to a 22 m reach, 22% longer than previous models offer.
Cool winds spread faster and further through dual lower vane
Quicker cooling
Dual vanes send cool air upward to cool 23% faster without feeling drafty.
Cool winds are sent upward to cool the interior faster while flowing down
Faster heating
Dual vanes send warm air downward to heat 6% faster without direct hot air.
Warm winds are sent down and flow up, which warms up the interior faster.
*Date 2023.06, Measurement results in LG air conditioner test chamber, installation height 1.8m, Fan mode. Using a wind speed probe, the height range from 0.1 to 1.7 m is measured in 0.2 m increments. Measures the maximum distance reached by airflow more than 0.25 m/s speed from the products
Test Model : S3-M121L1C0, Test Result : S1 platform send wind up to 22 m base on test condition.
*The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions
*Date 2023.10 LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber, 20.9 ㎡/50.1 ㎥, Jet Mode, Indoor DB (33±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (35±0.3)℃/ RH (50±5)% 18℃ setting on cooling mode, Indoor DB (12±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (7±0.3)℃/ RH (87±5)% 30℃ setting on heating mode, measuring the time required to drop 5℃ (for cooling)/ rise 5℃ (for heating), from the initial average room temperature.
Test Model : S3-M121L1C0, Test Result : S1 platform send wind up to 22 m base on test condition.
*The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
Test result : The S1 new platform has up to 23% faster in cooling mode, 6% faster in heating mode then SK previous model base on test condition.
*The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions
(No Image)
Comfort Humidity Control
Get cozy with comfy humidity
Not too humid, not too dry — air that's just right helps you relax. Comfort Humidity Control monitors humidity to keep airflow supply at the right level for your desired temperature.
When the "Comfortable Humidity Control" mode is activated, the function senses indoor relative humidity and maintains an optimal humidity level according to the desired temperature.
*The air flow changes automatically based on the operating environment.
*This function can be used through the remote control and ThinQ.
*This function can set the desired temperature only (Humidity is automatically controlled).
kW Manager
Proactive energy savings in your hands
Easily manage your electricity usage with planned, proactive energy control. Take complete control of cooling your home and set achievable energy consumption limits.
The air conditioner consumption energy can be used within the pre-populated target setting amount.
Smart energy management within the LG ThinQ™ app
Decide usage periods and energy consumption within the easy-to-use ThinQ™ app. If the daily usage limit is exceeded, the remaining days are automatically recalculated to you within your specified limits.
When the target setting amount is reached and used, a notification occurs within the ThinQ application.
*This feature may vary depending on the product and country.
*During the set period, the accumulated electricity is monitored and electricity consumption limiting operations are performed for the remaining period.
*If the daily electricity usage exceeds your set period's target, the remaining electricity usage is recalculated automatically to maintain the target amount.
*This function is only available through the LG ThinQ™ smart application.
*If the total used electricity within the set period exceeds your target amount, kW Manager function is de-selected and the machine will return to a general operation mode. You will be notified of this by the LG ThinQ™ application.
(No Image)
Human Detecting Sensor
Energy reduction with presence detection
You get three ways to stay comfy while saving energy with Human Detection Sensor's auto airflow control.
3 Energy saving modes
1. Energy-saving mode is activated after 20 minutes of absence. (Remote control, ThinQ)
Energy saving mode is activated if no one is present for 20 minutes.
3 Energy saving modes
2. The air conditioner turns off after 20 minutes of absence. (ThinQ only)
Turns off the air conditioner if no one is present for 20 minutes. you can select the options through ThinQ only.
3 Energy saving modes
3. Energy-saving mode starts after 20 min. of absence and turns off after 3 hours. (ThinQ only)
Starts Energy-saving mode after 20 minutes after no one is present and turns off the air conditioner after 3 hours. you can select the options through ThinQ only.
*This function can be turned on/off with the remote control or ThinQ. The “Human Detection Sensor” only activates cooling and heating modes. Depending on usage conditions, the sensor detection range may be shortened.
*The time for detecting human absence can be set from 20 to 120 min. through ThinQ (default 20 min.).
*Depending on usage conditions, the sensor detection range may be shortened.
Smart Air Care
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™
Control your refrigerator and receive the latest alerts on the convenient LG ThinQ™ app.
A air conditioner and a smartphone with LG ThinQ™ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.
Simple control with voice assistant
Tell your air conditioner exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, "Turn on/off the air conditioner." and the AI speaker will listen and turn on/off the air conditioner.
The man talks to the ai speaker and activates the air conditioner.
Connect and control from anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your air conditioner in a way you never could before. Start your air conditioner with just the tap of a button.
Men cool their homes in advance by turning on the air conditioner with ThinQ™ after going out.
Efficient product maintenance
The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether its everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.
A woman enjoying the cool air conditioner wind is checking the energy usage of the air conditioner through the ThinQ™ app screen.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Freeze Cleaning
Keep the inside of you machine squeaky clean
Cleaning difficult-to-reach spaces inside your air conditioner is easy with Freeze Cleaning mode1). Use thawed ice to wash away dust and odor-causing contaminants, reducing harmful bacteria, and leaving you with a fresher home.
The icon shows the process of cleaning the inside of the air conditioner with the Freeze Cleaning function. (freezing, washing and drying)
Discover LG DUALCOOL's air care system
Auto Clean+
Auto Clean+ activates after using the air conditioner, blowing air to remove moisture. The operation time is automatically set up to 20 min according to the appliance usage conditions. Adjust the air volume for faster, stronger drying or a quieter operation.
A heat exchanger dried by internal wind.
Plasmaster™ Ionizer++
Keeping your space clean, the ionizer removes 99.9%* of adhering bacteria, as verified by TUV3) and Intertek4).
Bubbles with plus and minus signs move through the air due to the Plasmaster Ionizer. There are plus minus ion bubbles surrounding bacteria. The Plasmaster Ionizer logo can be seen in the corner of the image.
Pre=Filter
Big dust particles get trapped at the first line of defense.
An air conditioner with an open filter, and a detail cut that dust being filtered
Allergy Filter
Floating, allergy-causing substances such as house dust mites are removed from your air, as verified by BAF5).
The air conditioner is shown with the filters floating above to show the allergy filter installed inside. Inside the machine is the entire green allergy filter with dust mites caught in it. The Allergy Filter logo is in the lower left corner.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ form actual product.
1) TÜV Rheinland Korea, confirm that the evaporator freeze cleaning mode of LG air conditioners has bacteria reduction performance based on the test results at the proposed test condition. Report No. KR23LGPO, KR2357TB, KR2384CM, KR230RH9, KR237IO2, KR235J9N, KR23OGEG
This test result obtained a test report on and Pseudomonas aeruginosa 99.0% reduction rate from an internationally recognized laboratory, which may vary depending on the actual environment.
Test institution : TÜV Rheinland
Test period : 2023. 04~05
Test Model : SQ07EDETHN(SE), SQ06BDAWAJ(SA), SQ07SDJBAN(SJ), SQ09MDKWAN(SK)
Test bacteria : Up to 99.0% reduction rate of “Pseudomonas aeruginosa” confirmed
This function can be operated through ThinQ only.
Depending on the environment, Freeze Cleaning mode operation time can be up to 65 minutes.
(No Image)
2) When the product is stooped, the Auto Cleaning+ function operates automatically. During the Auto Cleaning+ mode, the product operates in fan mode for a certain period of time to help remove remaining moisture from the heat exchanger. The Auto Cleaning+ mode is activated at the time of product shipment. Through the ThinQ app, you can set the wind speed and adjust the drying speed. The drying condition/inside the appliance may be different depending on the temperature or humidity of the indoor air.
3) The TÜV Rheinland has verified that the Plasmaster™Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in a test room of 30 m³. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.
(No Image)
4) Intertek has verified that the Plasmaster™Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in a test room of 30 m³. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.
5) The BAF-verified Allergy Filter removes allergy-causing substances, such as house dust mites, floating in the air.
[BAF Certification] Certification Authority : BAF, British Allergy Foundation (Allergy UK) Certification Category : For reduction in exposure to house dust mite allergen Triggers : Fungi, house dust mites, mould Licence No : 397 Valid until : 31st December 2024
(No Image)
Advanced comfort provided by DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology
All Spec
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.