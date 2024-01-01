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R290 Heat Pump Water Heater 200L
MEZ00805303 Label Energy(WH20ESF0.CA)4.8.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
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R290 Heat Pump Water Heater 200L

MEZ00805303 Label Energy(WH20ESF0.CA)4.8.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

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R290 Heat Pump Water Heater 200L

WH20ESF0 CA
Front view of R290 Heat Pump Water Heater 200L WH20ESF0 CA
Top view of LG Heat Pump Water Heater WH20ESF0.CA in essence white with a floor standing design.
The exterior of the LG Heat Pump Water Heater (WH20ESF0.CA) with dimensions labeled. It measures 600mm × 1,708mm × 608mm.
Front view of R290 Heat Pump Water Heater 200L WH20ESF0 CA
Top view of LG Heat Pump Water Heater WH20ESF0.CA in essence white with a floor standing design.
The exterior of the LG Heat Pump Water Heater (WH20ESF0.CA) with dimensions labeled. It measures 600mm × 1,708mm × 608mm.

Key Features

  • Natural refrigerant R290 with low GWP (3)
  • No refrigerant piping work
  • ErP energy label class A+ (Average climate, load profile L)
  • Refined white design that adapts to various surroundings
  • Max. water temperature up to 75°C with a heating element
  • Provide four different operation modes (heat pump mode, auto mode, turbo mode, vacation mode)
More

Advanced Hot Water Performance

The Heat Pump Water Heater delivers hot water at max temperatures up to 60-75°C1) with a built-in heating element, providing a consistent supply.

Excellent Energy Efficiency

Rated EU's ErP energy label class A+2), providing high-efficiency performance with low energy consumption and It features SG Ready technology, optimising operating costs based on electricity rates.3)

Smart Remote Control

The Heat Pump Water Heater allows remote control and monitoring via the LG ThinQ app, making it easy to diagnose issues and contact the service center or installer.

Optimised Operation Modes

Heat Pump Water heater features four operation modes - Heat Pump, Auto, Turbo, and Vacation - offering flexible performance for a variety of usage needs..

1) WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESFO.CA : Max. water temperature up to 75℃ / WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA, WH20S.F5, WH27SF5 : Max. temperature up to 60℃

2) The EU's ErP energy label system for heat pumps has efficiency classes ranging from G(least efficient) to A+++(most efficient).

3) Energy Class A+, SG Ready apply to all models(WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA, WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA)

Key Feature

  • Natural refrigerant R290 with low GWP (3)
  • No refrigerant piping work
  • ErP energy label class A+ (Average climate, load profile L)
  • Refined white design that adapts to various surroundings
  • Max. water temperature up to 75°C with a heating element
  • Provide four different operation modes (heat pump mode, auto mode, turbo mode, vacation mode)
Print

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

  • Case 1 (V, Phase, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 1, 50

EFFICIENCY

  • COP (7℃ / 15℃)

    - / 3.20

  • Energy class (7℃ / 15℃)

    - / A+

  • Load profile

    L

  • V40 (ℓ)

    245

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R290

  • GWP

    3

  • Precharged amount (g)

    150

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    Essence white / RAL 9003

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • W × H × D (mm)

    600 x 1,708 x 608

  • Empty (kg)

    92.0

GENERAL

  • Anode type

    ICCP

  • Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    53

MAX. WATER TEMPERATURE

  • heat pump (℃)

    60

  • with heating element (℃)

    75

OPERATION RANGE (OUTDOOR AIR TEMPERATURE)

  • Min. ~ Max. (℃)

    -7 ~ 48

PIPING CONNECTIONS

  • Water inlet diameter (inch)

    G 3/4"

  • Water outlet diameter (inch)

    G 3/4"

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 2M (AUTO MODE)

  • Rated (dB(A))

    38

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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