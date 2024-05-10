Geneva Tower is an office building that must stay operational all year long and requires high efficiency to reduce energy consumption and costs. The LG Multi V 5 is an integrated solution that combines advanced technologies for high-rise buildings to provide energy efficiency while improving operational costs. Proprietary LG technologies allowed Geneva Tower to meet its efficiency and reliability goals.

The LG Ultimate Inverter Compressor makes this efficiency possible while enhancing reliability. Vapor Injection enhances efficiency with two-stage refrigerant compression. Smart Oil Management utilizes oil sensors to run oil recovery when further efficiency is in demand and HiPOR™ decreases energy loss with direct oil return. In addition, Dual Sensing control senses both temperature and humidity, offering economical and comfortable operation.