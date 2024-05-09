Installers and technicians also benefit from the convenience and advanced functionality of the Multi Split. This outdoor unit’s compact and light-weight form factor makes it easier to install and more convenient to access for maintenance and repairs.

The LG Multi Split is also ideal for environments like Oran Résidence Perla that are located near the ocean. The enhanced epoxy resin Black Fin coating provides protection for the outdoor unit heat exchanger from various corrosive materials such as salt contamination, air pollution, and dangerous exhaust fumes.* By reducing the number of outdoor units, LG was also able to reduce the number of points that require maintenance, allowing the luxury villas to rely on their HVAC systems even longer.