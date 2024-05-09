We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG is committed to providing solutions that meet HVAC customers’ needs for both commercial and residential applications. The LG Multi Split solutions installed at Oran Résidence Perla in Algeria are doing just that. This gated residence has 142 luxury villas with 120x300m2 swimming pools and offers 20,000m2 of green open spaces. This project required an HVAC solution that was cost efficient for each space and offered reliable operation. LG took on this project and provided individual control for each space along with a sleek and minimal design with the LG Multi Split. Let’s look into why LG decided on this solution and how the LG Multi Split is keeping the customers satisfied.
Optimized for Individual Spaces
The Multi Split provides heating and cooling throughout each room with a single outdoor unit. Because the Multi Split is able to operate 5 individual indoor units from a single outdoor unit, it makes more efficient use of outdoor spaces. In addition, the outdoor units for each villa at Oran Résidence Perla were installed on the rooftop to create a more peaceful environment on the terraces. These factors added to the luxurious aesthetic both for the interior and exterior of the villas.
*Based on 40kBtu/h model
*Based on MU5M40.U44 Model
More Indoor Unit Options to Suit your Tastes
The LG Multi Split can operate a variety of sleek and elegant indoor units to compliment any interior. LG recommended its 1-way cassettes for the existing ducted system to reduce refrigerant piping installation costs and the 132mm height allowed units to be conveniently installed into the ceiling. The contemporary design of these units really ties together the overall interior of the luxury villas.
Reliability and Durability
LG’s advanced inverter technology ensures project managers are satisfied with an impressive performance that boasts high-efficiency operation and lower energy costs. Smart sensors in the Multi Split detect temperature and air pressure, allowing the system to cool spaces within the villas faster and with more accurate control. With LG’s new and innovative technology, this solution can conserve energy and provide comfort faster.
Installers and technicians also benefit from the convenience and advanced functionality of the Multi Split. This outdoor unit’s compact and light-weight form factor makes it easier to install and more convenient to access for maintenance and repairs.
The LG Multi Split is also ideal for environments like Oran Résidence Perla that are located near the ocean. The enhanced epoxy resin Black Fin coating provides protection for the outdoor unit heat exchanger from various corrosive materials such as salt contamination, air pollution, and dangerous exhaust fumes.* By reducing the number of outdoor units, LG was also able to reduce the number of points that require maintenance, allowing the luxury villas to rely on their HVAC systems even longer.
*Verification of corrosion resistance performance
- Declared by TUV Rheinland
- Test Method B of ISO21207
- Test condition: Salt contaminated condition + severe industrial / traffic environment (NO2 / SO2)
Wi-Fi Remote Control with LG ThinQ™
LG ThinQ connectivity makes remote system monitoring and advanced scheduling possible with anytime, anywhere control capabilities even when tenants are away from home. Users can also monitor and control energy consumption for more effective energy conservation. LG ThinQ can be conveniently accessed at home or away through Wi-Fi connectivity on a mobile device.
Are you looking for a high-end solution for a luxury residential or business application? LG can provide the right solutions to meet your needs. Just like with the Oran Résidence Perla project, LG will work with you to meet the most complex project goals, from cost effective installation to reliable operation. LG Solutions like the Multi Split can elevate your interiors with luxury designs while reducing operating costs, and minimizing maintenance calls for HVAC systems you can depend on.
