Innovative Commercial Cooling: LG's Centrifugal Chillers and BECON Cloud

In the realm of big commercial buildings, where maintaining optimal indoor climate and ensuring efficient cooling are paramount, the significance of centrifugal chillers cannot be overstated. These technological innovations possess the remarkable ability to provide reliable and energy-efficient cooling solutions on a grand scale. From towering skyscrapers to sprawling shopping malls, centrifugal chillers stand tall as the unsung heroes, quietly working behind the scenes to create comfortable environments and drive sustainability efforts.
Achieving Green Building Standards with LG Centrifugal Chillers
SM Malls, one of the largest shopping chains in the world with over 90 malls, knows the importance of cooling. The SM North EDSA North Tower located in the Philippines exemplifies how commercial cooling on a massive scale should be done. The whole building is designed to meet the rigorous standards of LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, which is the most widely used green building rating system.
The building is sprawling 1.75 hectares, with a gross floor area of 33.4 hectares. Tasked with cooling the whole area is 9 units of centrifugal water cooler chiller at 1,000 TR each from LG. SM chose LG because the South Korean brand was the only supplier that could pass the required efficiency. The centrifugal chiller achieves high efficiency through a two-stage Compressor. With an optimized two-stage compression cycle, energy efficiency has been improved and operation costs have been reduced as opposed to the previous one-stage centrifugal chiller. It also has a variable diffuser that provides a wider operation range at a low-load condition and prevents stall from discharge gas for stable operation. The stable operation also helps keep costs at bay with an excellent partial load system that maximizes energy even when the loads are very light.
LG BECON Cloud: Real-time Monitoring and Efficient Maintenance
Another major factor that contributes to LG’s commercial cooling success is its BECON Cloud. LG BECON Cloud allows LG to monitor HVAC devices in real time no matter where the devices are located. This solution utilizes LG’s cloud solution to access system operations and performance data. By monitoring systems 24 hours a day, engineers can perform predictive maintenance, which makes maintenance and repairs more time-efficient and reduces overall system downtime. Solutions to system failures can then be prepared in advance and rapidly implemented to mitigate the need for multiple on-site visits by engineers. In addition, systems can be monitored and controlled remotely to maximize efficiency and save energy. Facility managers and service partners are also privy to system operation and performance data through detailed reports covering multiple sites. Facility managers or end users also gain access to their systems through their PCs or mobile devices.
Enhancing Comfort and Efficiency in Commercial Cooling
For large buildings and sprawling commercial complexes, HVAC is an important aspect that needs to be prioritized. These advanced cooling systems not only provide efficient and reliable temperature control but also play a pivotal role in reducing energy consumption and promoting sustainability. With their ability to handle large cooling loads and adapt to varying demands, centrifugal chillers have revolutionized the way commercial buildings are cooled, offering enhanced comfort and cost-effectiveness. LG offers state-of-the-art commercial cooling technology together with an environmentally-sound approach, setting new standards for sustainability and efficiency.
LG air conditioning provides optimized solutions for every sector and climate with a wide range of cutting-edge systems that bring exceptional heating, ventilation, and air conditioning performance to buildings worldwide. Through unmatched expertise and industry knowledge, LG responds directly to the needs of businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions.
