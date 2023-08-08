An Energy-Efficient HVAC Solution for StorHub Self Storage

The StorHub building in Toa Payoh stays operational 24 hours a day, all year long. Therefore, it is important that its HVAC system can efficiently reduce energy consumption and operational costs.





LG Multi V 5 outdoor units feature Dual Sensing Control, which closely monitors outdoor temperatures and relative humidity in order to moderate the required cooling load more accurately. This helps to prevent overcooling and energy wastage.





Another energy saving feature is HiPORᵀᴹ (High-Pressure Oil Return) system. Compared to conventional systems in which the oil returns to the refrigerant suction pipe, the HiPOR system enables oil to return directly to the compressor. This reduces both pressure and energy loss across various compressor operational frequencies.





As a whole, the features of Multi V 5 deliver the energy efficiency, helping to significantly reduce the energy consumption of a building.