Marina Living: Redefining Residential Comfort with LG's Sustainable HVAC Solutions

The versatility offered by the Multi V S and Hydro Kit combination has allowed for customized installations tailored to the specific requirements of each phase of Marina Living. Collaborating with Fitarq engineering, alongside the construction companies VOPI 4 and Certis, the apartment developments were meticulously designed, considering budget constraints, usage patterns, and future inhabitants.

During the first phase, which encompassed 89 homes for sale, the solution was implemented to provide underfloor heating in addition to hot water. In phases 2 and 3, comprising 115 and 101 rental homes respectively, the Hydro Kit was exclusively utilized for hot water. In phase 4, out of the 70 homes built for sale, 57 of them incorporated an air-to-water heat pump Therma V Split solely for hot water, while the remaining units utilized the Hydro Kit for the same purpose.