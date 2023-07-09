Marina Living: Redefining Residential Comfort with LG's Sustainable HVAC Solutions

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
With over 430 homes nestled in Barcelona's metropolitan area, the Marina Living project sets a new benchmark for sustainable and cozy living, thanks to LG's cutting-edge air conditioning and hot water production systems powered by VRF – Hydro Kit technology.
This remarkable project comprises a variety of 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments along the picturesque coastline. The Hydro Kit hot water solution from LG has been meticulously chosen to ensure minimal energy consumption without compromising on comfort.
All-in-One Solution for Heating, Cooling, and Hot Water
The decision to adopt the VRF – Hydro Kit solution as the sole heating, air conditioning, and Domestic Hot Water (DHW) system has proven to be the most suitable choice for homes in warm coastal areas like Marina Living. The Hydro Kit, a product designed exclusively for LG VRF systems, provides an energy-efficient space heating and supply of hot water. This solution, consisting of the VRF outdoor unit Multi V S connected to the Hydro Kit and indoor air conditioning units, ensures optimal interior temperatures throughout the year via high and medium static ducts, meeting the highest sustainability standards. Compared to conventional heating systems, it employs heat pump technology, delivering superior cooling and heating efficiency.
Cost-Saving and Flexible Solution
The Multi V S VRF system offers hassle-free assembly and commissioning, eliminating the need for water circuits for air conditioning and resulting in cost savings on hydraulic accessories. Its design is ideal for high-rise installations, allowing for total pipe lengths of up to 80 meters with 30 meters of elevation difference. Moreover, it requires only two refrigerant pipes per floor descent, unlike other systems that demand multiple pipes. Additionally, the DHW tank with an internal coil rapidly and efficiently heats water, while its independent operation provides the advantage of easy replacement without disrupting the entire installation.
Enhancing Marina Living: Customized Installations and Energy Efficiency
The versatility offered by the Multi V S and Hydro Kit combination has allowed for customized installations tailored to the specific requirements of each phase of Marina Living. Collaborating with Fitarq engineering, alongside the construction companies VOPI 4 and Certis, the apartment developments were meticulously designed, considering budget constraints, usage patterns, and future inhabitants.
During the first phase, which encompassed 89 homes for sale, the solution was implemented to provide underfloor heating in addition to hot water. In phases 2 and 3, comprising 115 and 101 rental homes respectively, the Hydro Kit was exclusively utilized for hot water. In phase 4, out of the 70 homes built for sale, 57 of them incorporated an air-to-water heat pump Therma V Split solely for hot water, while the remaining units utilized the Hydro Kit for the same purpose.
For the owners and tenants of Marina Living, adopting the VRF with Hydro Kit solution translates to significant energy bill savings, as it proves to be up to four times more energy-efficient than conventional gas boilers. Furthermore, this system is lauded for its user-friendly interface, intuitive controls, and Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling remote regulation via the LG ThinQ mobile application.
Marina Living stands as a testament to the successful implementation of sustainable and efficient air conditioning and heating systems, significantly enhancing the quality of life for its residents by providing comfortable and environmentally-friendly homes. With its unwavering focus on the Hydro Kit hot water solution, this housing development exemplifies the attainability of optimal energy efficiency, sustainability, and comfort.
