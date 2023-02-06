About Cookies on This Site

Overview of Bangkok World Building in Siam Amazing Park

LG MULTI V Makes a Splash at Water and Amusement Park

06/02/2023

    Siam Amazing Park, better known as Siam Park City or Suan Siam, is a water park and amusement park located in Bangkok, Thailand. Founded in 1980, the park contains many attractions such as a wave pool, five inversions, and 7-story water slides. Included on the Siam Amazing Park property is also an exhibition hall open to the public for rental and organizing activities such as concerts, exhibitions, and more. The exhibition hall building consists of 2 main areas: the reception area and the exhibition hall. For these spaces, the park needed an HVAC system that could provide modern designs along with the ability to deliver cooling in large areas with high ceilings. LG hit the mark for Siam Amazing Park with its MULTI V 5 Pro system that includes powerful AHUs, sophisticated indoor units, and comprehensive control systems. 



    Exhibition hall Overview



    When Function Meets Design


    Reception Area
    Siam Amazing Park presented the unique challenge of cooling large, open spaces while providing contemporary designs for the HVAC system. Throughout the exhibition hall, there are both areas with open ceilings and areas with drop ceilings. LG delivered its Round Cassettes for the reception area with open ceilings to create a refined design for the space. LG Round Cassettes also provide 360-degree airflow, which eliminates blind spots and ensures greater comfort throughout even large spaces. 



    Reception Area Overview




    For areas with drop ceilings, LG delivered a concealed ceiling duct system to make the room feel more open and add an elegant finish. In addition to design and comfort, the MULTI V 5 Pro offers energy savings.




    Exhibition Hall



    Exhibition Hall Overview




    The exhibition hall is a large-capacity space featuring 10-meter-high ceilings. The purpose of this space varies from holding concerts to hosting art exhibitions and more. This space also requires that airflow reaches every corner of the room even when it is full of people. 



    AHU systems with AC Smart 5 controllers




    LG proposed its AHU systems with AC Smart 5 controllers to ensure the comfort of guests throughout the entire space. The powerful AHUs deliver comfortable temperatures during each of the seasons with energy-efficient operation. On top of this, the smart controller system offers monitoring of the entire HVAC system, including Wi-Fi connectivity for detailed operation scheduling and visual floor plan navigation.  




    From the installation to the implementation of this project, LG provided a total air solution with expert engineering and technical support assistance both on and off-site to meet the customer’s requirements. LG not only provides ideal HVAC solutions for customers but also works with the customer as a partner from beginning to end. 




