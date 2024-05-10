The primary factors in selecting an HVAC system for Bếp Kitchen were product quality, warranty options, and control options. For the engineer, working with LG made sense for this project based on the innovations and improvements LG has made in the HVAC industry. LG’s reputation for quality HVAC solutions provided both the business owner and engineer with peace of mind and confidence in the products. LG’s extended warranty for the Multi V 5 solution added additional trust in the support they will receive from LG throughout the product’s lifespan. LG’s innovative control solutions also delivered the effective and efficient operation Bếp Kitchen required.

As far as the engineer is concerned, the LG Multi V 5 and Split Compact DOAS systems are the ‘perfect fit’ for Bếp Kitchen. These flexible solutions provided efficient use of space, scheduled operation for varying occupancy, climate control for individual spaces, and effective ventilation. At the same time, the Multi V 5 keeps customers and staff comfortable and happy throughout each day. When all is said and done, installing LG HVAC solutions at Bếp Kitchen just made sense!