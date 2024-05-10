We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
When designing a restaurant, each proprietor has unique requirements and limitations in their store that can present challenges. This also goes for designing an HVAC system for the restaurant. Bếp Kitchen is a Vietnamese restaurant located outside of Raleigh, North Carolina. LG was approached to help design a flexible HVAC system for Bếp Kitchen that could handle space limitations, varying customer traffic times, climate control requirements in different spaces, and ventilation while providing a comfortable environment for customers and staff. LG worked with the engineer and product distributor of the Bếp Kitchen project and provided the Multi V™ 5 with Split Compact DOAS solution to meet the needs of this modern family restaurant.
Flexibility First
Flexibility was a major selling point for Bếp Kitchen when it came to an HVAC system. As a restaurant, Bếp Kitchen has periods of time when there are many customers in the store and periods of time when the store is quiet. As the occupancy of the space changes, so does the demand for heating and cooling. The HVAC system needed to be flexible enough to manage a comfortable environment for both the busiest and slowest times of the day. The thermostat can be programmed so that the Multi V 5 and Split Compact DOAS systems meet the heating and cooling demands year-round. The indoor units in the front of the house and in the kitchen at the back of the house also work independently to mitigate overheating or overcooling of any certain space within the restaurant.
In addition to flexible operation, the Multi V system also provided flexibility in installation for both the interior and exterior. Bếp Kitchen is located on the first floor of a 4-story building. With an exposed ceiling design, the restaurant has an open atmosphere with limited space for the installation of equipment. The LG VRF system effectively managed the relatively long refrigerant piping from the first floor to the roof of the building. Even though there is limited space for installation on the rooftop, the installer was also able to make efficient use of space with the compact Multi V 5 outdoor units and Split Compact DOAS solution.
Comfort and Convenience
The flexible operation of the Multi V 5 system translates to a more comfortable and convenient environment. Simultaneous heating and cooling from a single outdoor unit mean the dining room can receive warm air when the weather outside is cold, and the hot kitchen can receive cool air at the same time. The Split Compact DOAS system also delivers fresh and filtered air from outside while filtering particulates from inside the establishment*. Not only are customers and staff kept comfortable during the day, but they also receive cleaner air indoors. The comprehensive thermostat control system allows staff to focus on the quality of the food and service for customers to ensure the business’s successful operation. Once the system has been configured, installers or technicians can essentially ‘set it and forget it’ for more convenient system operation.
*The fine dust reduction performance of the air filter was tested by KCL. The test was conducted according to a test method in compliance with ISO 16890-1 : 2016 with test condition of 23±5℃, 45±10% RH (Model number 3330), and the result was 95% reduction of fine dust of 30 nm. The results may vary depending on the environment.
Quality and Options from LG HVAC
The primary factors in selecting an HVAC system for Bếp Kitchen were product quality, warranty options, and control options. For the engineer, working with LG made sense for this project based on the innovations and improvements LG has made in the HVAC industry. LG’s reputation for quality HVAC solutions provided both the business owner and engineer with peace of mind and confidence in the products. LG’s extended warranty for the Multi V 5 solution added additional trust in the support they will receive from LG throughout the product’s lifespan. LG’s innovative control solutions also delivered the effective and efficient operation Bếp Kitchen required.
As far as the engineer is concerned, the LG Multi V 5 and Split Compact DOAS systems are the ‘perfect fit’ for Bếp Kitchen. These flexible solutions provided efficient use of space, scheduled operation for varying occupancy, climate control for individual spaces, and effective ventilation. At the same time, the Multi V 5 keeps customers and staff comfortable and happy throughout each day. When all is said and done, installing LG HVAC solutions at Bếp Kitchen just made sense!
