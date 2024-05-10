LG is providing HVAC solutions in diverse spaces around the world such as residential buildings, office buildings, hospitals, and factories. With each installation comes unique requirements from the customer and limitations that arise from the surrounding infrastructure and the natural environment. LG prides itself on its ability to customize the HVAC system to meet the needs of the customer for each project. In order to meet the demands of each building or facility, LG is able to combine existing solutions or develop new solutions when needed. The experience gained through these diverse projects plays a major role in influencing new projects and new products. This was also the case for the Arena Cam Ranh Resort project in Vietnam.

The Arena Cam Ranh is a large-scale luxury resort located in Long Beach in Cam Ranh Bay. This 5-star facility boasts approximately 3,500 condotel rooms that are perfectly suited for living. In addition to these guest rooms, the resort also hosts 126 amenities that include shopping centers, a pool, a spa, a mineral hot spring, the Coral Lake View Restaurant, a musical lazy river pool, a food court, and a shopping street all spread across 25 beautiful and diverse facility structures.