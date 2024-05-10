We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG is providing HVAC solutions in diverse spaces around the world such as residential buildings, office buildings, hospitals, and factories. With each installation comes unique requirements from the customer and limitations that arise from the surrounding infrastructure and the natural environment. LG prides itself on its ability to customize the HVAC system to meet the needs of the customer for each project. In order to meet the demands of each building or facility, LG is able to combine existing solutions or develop new solutions when needed. The experience gained through these diverse projects plays a major role in influencing new projects and new products. This was also the case for the Arena Cam Ranh Resort project in Vietnam.
The Arena Cam Ranh is a large-scale luxury resort located in Long Beach in Cam Ranh Bay. This 5-star facility boasts approximately 3,500 condotel rooms that are perfectly suited for living. In addition to these guest rooms, the resort also hosts 126 amenities that include shopping centers, a pool, a spa, a mineral hot spring, the Coral Lake View Restaurant, a musical lazy river pool, a food court, and a shopping street all spread across 25 beautiful and diverse facility structures.
Durability, Style, and More
As The Arena Cam Ranh is located on the beautiful Vietnamese coast, it is inevitably subject to corrosion caused by the salt content of the seawater air. A solution that could deal with this corrosion was one of the first requirements brought to LG by the resort project administrators. Maintaining the beauty and aesthetic of the resort was also an essential element for this project, which presented significant challenges for the installation of the HVAC system. The customer required an HVAC system installation that preserved the elegance and beauty of the resort’s exterior and interior. Additionally, the resort also required an eco-conscious system with full smart capabilities.
Sea salt, sun, wind, and sand
LG worked closely with project administrators from design and analysis to installation and implementation to provide the ideal system for Arena Cam Ranh Resort. Ultimately, the LG Multi V solution was selected for this large-scale project to meet the unique design and performance needs of each diverse space throughout each of the facilities on site. LG’s experience and know-how provided LG engineers with the ability to deliver the right solutions.
The Black Fin coating applied to the Multi V heat exchanger offers corrosion-resistant and water-resistant protection against saline water, humidity, and pollution. Improved durability ensures fewer system malfunctions and less replacement of smaller components. This protection against the elements also prolongs the overall lifespan of the Multi V outdoor units.
*Verification of corrosion resistance performance - Test Method B of ISO 21207 - ASTM B117 / ISO 9227 (10,000 hours)
Comprehensive Monitoring and Control
The ACP5 and AC Manager control systems for the Multi V along with BMS connectivity provide administrators and engineers access to systemwide monitoring and control from a single control room. This system configuration also makes it possible to remotely receive valuable data and delivers comprehensive control of each indoor unit throughout the resort.
Dual Sensing control sets the Multi V apart from air solutions that are only capable of measuring temperature by also detecting humidity levels. Temperature and humidity sensors on the indoor and outdoor units help conserve added energy for more efficient system operation. Dual Sensing Control also ensures the occupants of each space are more comfortable.
Going the Distance
With multiple diverse indoor units operated from a single Multi V outdoor unit, the Multi V system installed at the Arena Cam Ranh Resort can efficiently deliver comfort across all facilities on the grounds. Whether it’s ducted airflow delivery in guest rooms or wall-mounted units in corridors and conference rooms, LG indoor units offer the right performance and style for each unique space.
Delivering Service and Support
LG goes beyond merely manufacturing and installing HVAC systems. From the inception of a project to full implementation and maintenance, LG provides support to customers all the way throughout a project. Even after the installation was complete at Arena Cam Ranh, LG engineers continued to monitor and inspect the system in its entirety to be certain the installation was done properly and the system would operate at optimal performance. The LG Hi-M Warranty Team also continues to provide proactive service. Through remote system monitoring, the team is able to assess issues with the system before visiting the site to provide faster and more accurate service and maintenance.
As with most projects, the Arena Cam Ranh Resort presented unique challenges. LG was able to take on these challenges and deliver the technology, knowledge, and support needed to make the Multi V solution at the resort a success throughout each facility. LG is committed to providing solutions that ensure the success of customers and their projects.
Contact Us
Please contact us for more information, and we will
get in touch with you soon.