We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
As a leading provider of HVAC air conditioning solutions, LG has partnered with numerous developers and large contractors across the country. With a mission to create value and deliver high-quality services that meet the business criteria of enterprises, LG continually improves its air conditioning technology to achieve optimal efficiency at reasonable investment costs.
Vinhomes Grand Park is a luxurious residential real estate project situated in District 9, Ho Chi Minh City, with a total construction area of 272 hectares. This smart city boasts an eco-friendly living space surrounded by lush greenery, necessitating an air conditioning solution that matches the high-end living experience of residents.
Multifunctional Capability
LG’s team of experts have developed two HVAC air conditioning solutions for the project's base block and high-end apartment block, in line with the developer's vision. For the spacious and open spaces in the base block, LG engineers have chosen the Multi Split system, featuring Cassette indoor unit with four-way air flow. This ensures sufficient air flow to every corner of the space and temperature stability for users. To maintain clean air quality in public spaces, the LG Cassette comes equipped with a 5-step air filter that can remove odor, germs, and PM 1.0 fine dust . It can cover up to 147m², creating a healthy environment for large spaces.
For medium-sized or smaller public spaces, LG offers commercial air conditioning products with a variety of sizes and shapes of wall-mounted indoor units, which can be flexibly combined with different interior spaces. The local air conditioning solution requires only one outdoor unit to combine with multiple indoor units, minimizing installation size and making the space more spacious and convenient.
Elegant high-end design
The HVAC air solution is more than just an air conditioning product - it boasts a sleek and sophisticated design that makes it a high-end interior design element that complements any project's aesthetics. The LG Cassette indoor unit is designed to be slim, which makes it easy to install. The wall-mounted residential products for apartment blocks are also designed with meticulous attention to detail, enhancing the overall aesthetic value of the space.
Green living space
Vinhomes Grand Park has a low building density, with only 20-25% of the land used for construction. The developer has prioritized creating a green living environment with abundant trees to improve residents' quality of life.
The LG Cassette features a user detection sensor that can easily locate the user's position and adjust the airflow accordingly. It also automatically turns off when the space is unoccupied, ensuring energy efficiency and precise air quality. The HVAC air conditioning system is designed to optimize energy savings and promote environmental sustainability.
Smart management
LG ThinQ™ enables users to easily control their devices remotely via Wi-Fi, which is fully compatible with Vinhomes Grand Park's smart ecosystem. Building management and residents can conveniently manage the product using a Wi-Fi connected mobile phone, enabling them to monitor the air quality and energy consumption levels of the device without any hassle.
Optimized cost for maximum value
LG's HVAC solution provides a wide range of products that cater to various apartment segments in Vinhomes Grand Park. These products are tailored to suit each space, whether it's a spacious area or a cozy private space in a family apartment. This enhances the flexibility and efficiency of the enterprise's business plan.
LG's HVAC solution is intelligently optimized to meet the specific needs of each project, aligning with the core values of the enterprise. LG can cater to all air conditioning segments, providing customized solutions for each customer and ensuring a luxurious and convenient experience for users in every corner of the space. Partner with LG to elevate your business's architectural space and exceed your expectations for success.
Contact Us
Please contact us for more information, and we will
get in touch with you soon.