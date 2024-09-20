We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Zero Energy Building White Paper
In the face of escalating climate change and rising energy costs, the concept of zero energy buildings (ZEBs) has emerged as a pivotal innovation in sustainable architecture and urban planning. A zero energy building is designed to produce as much renewable energy as it consumes over the course of a year, effectively achieving a net-zero energy balance.
If you are looking to gain deeper knowledge and insights into this industry, our white paper will be immensely valuable. It provides detailed information that can significantly enhance your understanding and expertise.
Included in this white paper :
• Overview of the Carbon Neutrality
• IEA’s Roadmap to Net Zero
• Innovations in Building Energy Independence
• Heat Pumps: A Key Player in the Clean Energy Transition
• Recommendations and Conclusions
Click to read and download LG HVAC Zero Energy Building white paper
* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
