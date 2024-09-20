

In the face of escalating climate change and rising energy costs, the concept of zero energy buildings (ZEBs) has emerged as a pivotal innovation in sustainable architecture and urban planning. A zero energy building is designed to produce as much renewable energy as it consumes over the course of a year, effectively achieving a net-zero energy balance.



