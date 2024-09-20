About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
An image of a modern high-rise building intertwined with greenery, emphasizing its environmentally sustainable design elements.

How to realize Zero Energy Building

09/20/2024

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Zero Energy Building White Paper


In the face of escalating climate change and rising energy costs, the concept of zero energy buildings (ZEBs) has emerged as a pivotal innovation in sustainable architecture and urban planning. A zero energy building is designed to produce as much renewable energy as it consumes over the course of a year, effectively achieving a net-zero energy balance.

If you are looking to gain deeper knowledge and insights into this industry, our white paper will be immensely valuable. It provides detailed information that can significantly enhance your understanding and expertise.

Included in this white paper :


• Overview of the Carbon Neutrality
• IEA’s Roadmap to Net Zero
• Innovations in Building Energy Independence
• Heat Pumps: A Key Player in the Clean Energy Transition
• Recommendations and Conclusions

Click to read and download LG HVAC Zero Energy Building white paper

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD WHITE PAPER

Find out more here:

Switching to Electric White Paper

Image of white paper icons

Hydro Kit White Paper

Image of white paper icons

More about LG HVAC

Image of SNS icons

Facebook

Image of SNS icons

Linkedin

Image of SNS icons

HVAC Blog

Image of SNS icons

Case Study

* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

Contact Us

Please contact us for more information, and we will get in touch with you soon.

Contact Us