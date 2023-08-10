About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V Hydro Kit, Wall mount type - Mid Temperature, 30kBTU

MULTI V Hydro Kit, Wall mount type - Mid Temperature, 30kBTU

ARNH30GK1A4

MULTI V Hydro Kit, Wall mount type - Mid Temperature, 30kBTU

minus 45 degree side view

Eco-Conscious Solution

Green energy solution through the reduction of CO2 emissions.

Compact Size and Design

Wall mounted hydro kit with MULTI V S outdoor is suitable for residential application with its compact size and design.

Cost Savings with High Efficiency

Equivalent installation cost of traditional boiler with reduced operational costs.

Energy Savings through Heat Recovery

Hydro Kit absorbs heat from the indoor space and utilises it for hot water.

All Spec

COOLING CAPACITY

Rated (kW)

9

POWER SUPPLY

#1

50/60 Hz 220-240 V~

HEATING CAPACITY

Rated (kW)

9

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL

Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

35/35

POWER INPUT(COOLING)

Rated (kW)

0.08

POWER INPUT(HEATING)

Rated (kW)

0.08

CONNECTING PIPE

Gas (mm(inch))

Ø 15.88(5/8)

Liquid (mm(inch))

Ø 9.52(3/8)

DIMENSIONS

Net(W x H x D) (mm)

490 × 850 × 315

HEAT EXCHANGER

Type

Brazed Plate HEX

Rated Water Flow ( LPM )

25.9

REFRIGERANT

Control Type

Electronic Expansion Valve

Type

R410A / R32

SOUND POWER LEVEL

Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

44/44

WATER CONNECTING PIPES

Inlet (inch)

Male PT 1

Outlet (inch)

Male PT 1

WEIGHT

Net (kg)

42

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(ARNH30GK1A4)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(ARNH30GK1A4)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.