MULTI V i, Outdoor Unit, 8HP, R410A
Powerful Performance
Multi V i can provide energy-efficient and stable indoor conditions even in unexpectedly extreme environments. More reliable cooling operation is up to 52°C, and performance is reached to remarkable working at 45°C. Also, more reliable heating operation is provided at down to -30°C and excellent performance at -10°C.
AI Energy Management
If a specific system target power is set with Multi V i, the AI engine predicts the power consumption and automatically controls the temperature to achieve the target power amount. By easily managing energy through AI energy management, overuse of the HVAC system operational costs can be prevented.
All Spec
-
#1
-
50 Hz 380-415 V 3N~
-
#2
-
60 Hz 380 V 3N~
-
Rated (kW)
-
22.4
-
Rated (kW)
-
22.4
-
Max (kW)
-
25.2
-
Max (Btu/h)
-
86000
-
Rated (kW)
-
6.10
-
Rated (kW)
-
5.16
-
Max (kW)
-
-
-
EER(Rated) (W/W)
-
3.67
-
COP(Rated) (W/W)
-
4.34
-
COP(Max) (W/W)
-
-
-
ESEER (W/W)
-
-
-
ESEER(SLC) (W/W)
-
-
-
SEER (Wh/Wh)
-
8.28
-
SCOP (Wh/Wh)
-
4.45
-
Pdesign(@-10℃, Heating) (kW)
-
13.7
-
Type
-
Propeller fan
-
Air Flow Rate(High) (m³/min x No.)
-
220 x 1
-
Discharge direction(Side / Top)
-
Top
-
Drive
-
Direct
-
Output (W x No.)
-
1,200 x 1
-
Type
-
Hermetically Sealed Scroll
-
Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)
-
62.1
-
Motor Output (W x No.)
-
5,300 x 1
-
Starting Method
-
Inverter
-
Oil Type
-
FW68L(PVE)
-
Type
-
Fin & Tube
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
-
930 x 1745 x 760
-
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
-
965 x 1919 x 802
-
Net (kg)
-
215
-
Shipping (kg)
-
225
-
Color
-
Morning Gray / Dawn Gray
-
RAL (Classic)
-
RAL 7038 / RAL 7037
-
Type
-
R410A
-
Precharged Amount (kg)
-
8.5
-
GWP(Global Warming Potential)
-
2,087.5
-
t-CO₂ eq.
-
17.744
-
Control Type
-
EEV
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
-
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
-
Φ19.05 (3/4)
-
Low Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))
-
Φ19.05 (3/4)
-
High Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))
-
Φ15.88 (5/8)
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
-
57 / 58
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
-
78 / 78
-
Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)
-
0.75 ~ 1.5 x 2C
-
Max. (Conditional) (EA)
-
13(20)
