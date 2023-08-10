About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V i, Outdoor Unit, 20HP, R410A

MULTI V i, Outdoor Unit, 20HP, R410A

Powerful Performance

Multi V i can provide energy-efficient and stable indoor conditions even in unexpectedly extreme environments. More reliable cooling operation is up to 52°C, and performance is reached to remarkable working at 45°C. Also, more reliable heating operation is provided at down to -30°C and excellent performance at -10°C.

AI Energy Management

If a specific system target power is set with Multi V i, the AI ​​engine predicts the power consumption and automatically controls the temperature to achieve the target power amount. By easily managing energy through AI energy management, overuse of the HVAC system operational costs can be prevented.

Interlocking Operation System

The expandable control system can be interlocked with sensors and facilities of building, as well as air conditioners. It makes building management smart by setting up logic optimised for the site.

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

#1

50 Hz 380-415 V 3N~

#2

60 Hz 380 V 3N~

COOLING CAPACITY

Rated (kW)

56

HEATING CAPACITY

Rated (kW)

56

Max (kW)

63

Max (Btu/h)

215000

POWER INPUT(COOLING)

Rated (kW)

17.54

POWER INPUT(HEATING)

Rated (kW)

12.64

Max (kW)

-

EFFICIENCY

EER(Rated) (W/W)

3.19

COP(Rated) (W/W)

4.43

COP(Max) (W/W)

-

ESEER (W/W)

-

ESEER(SLC) (W/W)

-

SEER (Wh/Wh)

8.42

SCOP (Wh/Wh)

5.13

Pdesign(@-10℃, Heating) (kW)

31.0

OUTDOOR FAN

Type

Propeller Fan

Air Flow Rate(High) (m³/min x No.)

320 x 1

Discharge direction(Side / Top)

Top

OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR

Drive

Direct

Output (W x No.)

900 x 2

COMPRESSOR

Type

Hermetically Sealed Scroll

Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)

62.1 x 2

Motor Output (W x No.)

5,300 x 2

Starting Method

Inverter

Oil Type

FW68L(PVE)

HEAT EXCHANGER

Type

Fin & Tube

DIMENSIONS

Net(W x H x D) (mm)

1240 x 1745 x 760

Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)

1282 x 1919 x 802

WEIGHT

Net (kg)

300

Shipping (kg)

310

EXTERIOR

Color

Morning Gray / Dawn Gray

RAL (Classic)

RAL 7038 / RAL 7037

REFRIGERANT

Type

R410A

Precharged Amount (kg)

16.0

GWP(Global Warming Potential)

2,087.5

t-CO₂ eq.

33.400

Control Type

EEV

CONNECTING PIPE

Liquid (mm(inch))

Φ15.88 (5/8)

Gas (mm(inch))

Φ28.58 (1-1/8)

Low Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))

Φ28.58 (1-1/8)

High Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))

Φ22.2 (7/8)

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL(OUTDOOR UNIT)

Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

62 / 63.5

SOUND POWER LEVEL(OUTDOOR UNIT)

Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

86 / 89

CONNECTING CABLE

Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)

0.75 ~ 1.5 x 2C

CONNECTABLE INDOOR UNITS NUMBER

Max. (Conditional) (EA)

32(50)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

UK DoC(ARUM200LTE6)
PRODUCT FICHE(ARUM200LTE6)
WEB INFO(ARUM200LTE6)
