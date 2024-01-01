We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Powerful Performance
LG MULTI V i offers powerful and reliable performance even in extreme weather, providing fresh and comfortable indoor air year-round, with full cooling capacity up to 43°C outdoor temperature and full heating capacity up to -10°C outdoor temperature.
AI Smart Care
The AI engine in LG MULTI V i enables AI Smart Care, helping to enhance efficiency and reduce energy consumption. It utilizes data from each indoor unit to provide the optimized operation depending on indoor environment.
All Spec
CLASSIFICATION
-
Chassis
UXA
-
Combination Unit (1)
ZRUM080LTE6
POWER SUPPLY
-
Case 1 (V, Phase, Hz)
380-400-415, 3, 50
-
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)
342 ~ 456
-
Case 2 (V, Phase, Hz)
380, 3, 60
-
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 2) (V)
342 ~ 418
-
Running Current by Voltage (Cooling,Rated) (A)
9.97 - 9.47 - 9.13
-
Running Current by Voltage (Heating,Rated) (A)
8.43 - 8.01 - 7.72
COOLING CAPACITY
-
Rated (kW)
22.4
-
Rated (Btu/h)
76400
HEATING CAPACITY
-
Rated (kW)
22.4
-
Rated (Btu/h)
76400
-
Max (kW)
25.2
-
Max (Btu/h)
86000
POWER INPUT(COOLING)
-
Rated (kW)
6.1
POWER INPUT(HEATING)
-
Rated (kW)
5.16
EFFICIENCY
-
EER(Rated) (W/W)
3.67
-
COP(Rated) (W/W)
4.34
-
SEER (Wh/Wh)
8.28
-
SCOP (Wh/Wh)
4.45
POWER FACTOR(COOLING/HEATING)
-
Rated
0.93 / 0.93
OUTDOOR FAN
-
Type
Propeller fan
-
Air Flow Rate(High) (m³/min x No.)
220
-
Max. External Static Pressure (Pa)
80
-
Discharge direction(Side / Top)
Top
OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR
-
Type
BLDC
-
Drive
Direct
-
Output (W x No.)
1,200 x 1
COMPRESSOR
-
Type (kg)
Hermetically Sealed Scroll
-
Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)
62.1
-
Number of Revolution (rev./min)
3600
-
Motor Output (W x No.)
5,300 × 1
-
Starting Method
Inverter
-
Oil Type
FW68L(PVE)
HEAT EXCHANGER
-
Type
Fin & Tube
-
No.
1
-
Fin Type
Wide Louver Plus
DIMENSION
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
930 x 1,745 x 760
-
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
965 x 1,919 x 802
WEIGHT
-
Net (kg)
215
-
Shipping (kg)
225
EXTERIOR
-
Color
Morning Gray / Dawn Gray
-
RAL (Classic)
RAL 7038 / RAL 7037
PROTECTION DEVICE
-
High Pressure Prevention
High pressure sensor / High pressure switch
-
Frost Prevention
O (Logical)
-
Discharge Temperature Control
O (Logical)
-
Compressor/Fan Protection
Over-heat protection / Fan driver overload protector
-
Inverter Protection
Over-heat protection / Over-current protection
REFRIGERANT
-
Type
R32
-
Precharged Amount (kg)
7.5
-
GWP(Global Warming Potential)
675
-
t-CO₂ eq.
5.063
-
Control Type
EEV
CONNECTING PIPE
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
Φ19.05 (3/4)
-
Low Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))
Φ19.05 (3/4)
-
High Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))
Φ15.88 (5/8)
PIPING CONNECTION TYPE
-
Liquid
Brazing
-
Gas
Brazing
-
Low Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery)
Brazing
-
High Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery)
Brazing
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
57.0 / 58.0
MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)
-
Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)
ISO 3745
SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
78.0 / 78.0
MEASUREMENT STANDARD (POWER LEVEL)
-
Measurement Standard (Power Level)
ISO 9614
CONNECTING CABLE
-
Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)
1.0 x 2C
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
-
Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)
18.2
-
Maximum Fuse Amperes (MFA) (A)
20
-
Total Over Current Amperes (TOCA) (A)
20
-
Comp_Maximum Starting Current (MSC) (A)
5.9
-
Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Cooling) (A)
7.5
-
Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Heating) (A)
5.9
-
Outdoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)
2.5
CONNECTABLE INDOOR UNITS NUMBER
-
Max. (Conditional) (EA)
13(20)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
