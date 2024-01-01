About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
MULTI V i, Outdoor Unit, 16HP, R32
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

MULTI V i, Outdoor Unit, 16HP, R32

Product Information Sheet
ZRUM160LTE6

MULTI V i, Outdoor Unit, 16HP, R32

()
  • Front view of MULTI V i Heat Recovery Heat pump Outdoor Unit – ZRUM160LTE6.
Front view of MULTI V i Heat Recovery Heat pump Outdoor Unit – ZRUM160LTE6.

Key Features

  • Powerful Performance
  • AI Smart Care
  • AI Smart Metering

Powerful Performance

LG MULTI V i offers powerful and reliable performance even in extreme weather, providing fresh and comfortable indoor air year-round, with full cooling capacity up to 43°C outdoor temperature and full heating capacity up to -10°C outdoor temperature.

AI Smart Care

The AI engine in LG MULTI V i enables AI Smart Care, helping to enhance efficiency and reduce energy consumption. It utilizes data from each indoor unit to provide the optimized operation depending on indoor environment.

AI Smart Metering

AI Smart Metering monitors the energy used and saved by MULTI V i using operational data collected by the AI Engine via Smart Plug logic, displaying the results on the controller screen for monitoring energy footprint.

Print

All Spec

CLASSIFICATION

  • Chassis

    UXB

  • Combination Unit (1)

    ZRUM160LTE6

POWER SUPPLY

  • Case 1 (V, Phase, Hz)

    380-400-415, 3, 50

  • Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)

    342 ~ 456

  • Case 2 (V, Phase, Hz)

    380, 3, 60

  • Limit Range of Voltage(Case 2) (V)

    342 ~ 418

  • Running Current by Voltage (Cooling,Rated) (A)

    25.24 - 23.98 - 23.11

  • Running Current by Voltage (Heating,Rated) (A)

    16.48 - 15.65 - 15.09

COOLING CAPACITY

  • Rated (kW)

    44.8

  • Rated (Btu/h)

    152900

HEATING CAPACITY

  • Rated (kW)

    44.8

  • Rated (Btu/h)

    152900

  • Max (kW)

    50.4

  • Max (Btu/h)

    172000

POWER INPUT(COOLING)

  • Rated (kW)

    15.45

POWER INPUT(HEATING)

  • Rated (kW)

    10.09

EFFICIENCY

  • EER(Rated) (W/W)

    2.9

  • COP(Rated) (W/W)

    4.44

  • SEER (Wh/Wh)

    7.97

  • SCOP (Wh/Wh)

    5.46

POWER FACTOR(COOLING/HEATING)

  • Rated

    0.93 / 0.93

OUTDOOR FAN

  • Type

    Propeller fan

  • Air Flow Rate(High) (m³/min x No.)

    320

  • Max. External Static Pressure (Pa)

    80

  • Discharge direction(Side / Top)

    Top

OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Type

    BLDC

  • Drive

    Direct

  • Output (W x No.)

    900 x 2

COMPRESSOR

  • Type (kg)

    Hermetically Sealed Scroll

  • Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)

    62.1

  • Number of Revolution (rev./min)

    3600

  • Motor Output (W x No.)

    5,300 x 1

  • Starting Method

    Inverter

  • Oil Type

    FW68L(PVE)

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Type

    Fin & Tube

  • No.

    1

  • Fin Type

    Wide Louver Plus

DIMENSION

  • Net(W x H x D) (mm)

    1,240 x 1,745 x 760

  • Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)

    1,282 x 1,919 x 802

WEIGHT

  • Net (kg)

    255

  • Shipping (kg)

    265

EXTERIOR

  • Color

    Morning Gray / Dawn Gray

  • RAL (Classic)

    RAL 7038 / RAL 7037

PROTECTION DEVICE

  • High Pressure Prevention

    High pressure sensor / High pressure switch

  • Frost Prevention

    O (Logical)

  • Discharge Temperature Control

    O (Logical)

  • Compressor/Fan Protection

    Over-heat protection / Fan driver overload protector

  • Inverter Protection

    Over-heat protection / Over-current protection

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R32

  • Precharged Amount (kg)

    11.4

  • GWP(Global Warming Potential)

    675

  • t-CO₂ eq.

    7.695

  • Control Type

    EEV

CONNECTING PIPE

  • Liquid (mm(inch))

    Φ12.7 (1/2)

  • Gas (mm(inch))

    Φ22.2 (7/8)

  • Low Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))

    Φ22.2 (7/8)

  • High Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))

    Φ19.05 (3/4)

PIPING CONNECTION TYPE

  • Liquid

    Brazing

  • Gas

    Brazing

  • Low Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery)

    Brazing

  • High Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery)

    Brazing

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

    60.5 / 61.5

MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)

  • Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)

    ISO 3745

SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

    85.0 / 85.0

MEASUREMENT STANDARD (POWER LEVEL)

  • Measurement Standard (Power Level)

    ISO 9614

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)

    1.0 x 2C

ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC

  • Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)

    27.3

  • Maximum Fuse Amperes (MFA) (A)

    32

  • Total Over Current Amperes (TOCA) (A)

    30

  • Comp_Maximum Starting Current (MSC) (A)

    5.9

  • Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Cooling) (A)

    22.7

  • Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Heating) (A)

    14

  • Outdoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)

    2.5

CONNECTABLE INDOOR UNITS NUMBER

  • Max. (Conditional) (EA)

    26(40)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.