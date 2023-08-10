We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MULTI V S, Outdoor Unit, 10HP, R410A
Smart Load Control
In order to save operation energy consumption, it automatically controls the refrigerant temperature according to the outdoor temperature.
Reliable Refrigerant Components
Multi V S improved reliability by adopting a large volume accumulator. Reliability is enhanced by reducing the pressure drop due to the high efficiency spiral structure and by doubling the size.
All Spec
-
Precharged Amount (kg)
-
4.5
-
t-CO₂ eq.
-
9.394
-
Control Type
-
Electronic Expansion Valve
-
GWP(Global Warming Potential)
-
2087.5
-
Type
-
R410A
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
-
58/58
-
EER(Rated) (W/W)
-
2.25
-
SEER (Wh/Wh)
-
6.28
-
COP(Rated) (W/W)
-
3.60
-
SCOP (Wh/Wh)
-
4.21
-
Max. (Conditional) (EA)
-
16
-
Rated (kW)
-
12.44
-
Shipping (kg)
-
158
-
Net (kg)
-
142
-
Oil Type
-
FW68D(PVE)
-
Starting Method
-
Inverter
-
Motor Output (W x No.)
-
5,300 x 1
-
Type
-
Hermetically Sealed Scroll
-
Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)
-
62.1
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
-
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
-
Φ22.22 (7/8)
-
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
-
1210 x 1780 x 500
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
-
1090 x 1625 x 380
-
Color
-
Warm Gray
-
RAL (Classic)
-
RAL 7044
-
Rated (kW)
-
30.6
-
Type
-
Fin & Tube
-
Air Flow Rate(High) (m³/min x No.)
-
190
-
Discharge direction(Side / Top)
-
Side
-
Type
-
Propeller fan
-
Drive
-
DC INVERTER
-
Output (W x No.)
-
250 x 2
-
#1
-
50 Hz 380-415 V 3N~
-
#2
-
60 Hz 380 V 3N~
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
-
77/79
-
Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)
-
1.0~1.5 x 2
-
Rated (kW)
-
28
-
Rated (kW)
-
8.50
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.