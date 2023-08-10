About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
MULTI V S, Outdoor Unit, 12HP, R410A

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

MULTI V S, Outdoor Unit, 12HP, R410A

ARUN120LSS0

MULTI V S, Outdoor Unit, 12HP, R410A

MULTI V S, Outdoor Unit, 12HP, R410A

Smart Load Control

In order to save operation energy consumption, it automatically controls the refrigerant temperature according to the outdoor temperature.

Optimal Heat Exchanger

Efficiency is improved according to different heat exchanger paths for cooling and heating with the use of the Variable Heat Exchanger Circuit, which intelligently selects the optimal path.

Reliable Refrigerant Components

Multi V S improved reliability by adopting a large volume accumulator. Reliability is enhanced by reducing the pressure drop due to the high efficiency spiral structure and by doubling the size.

Compact Size & Light Weight

The equipment size has been reduced, which creates savings in the purchase value, as well as the cost of installation and maintenance.

Print

All Spec

OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR

Drive

DC INVERTER

Output (W x No.)

250 x 2

HEATING CAPACITY

Rated (kW)

36.7

OUTDOOR FAN

Air Flow Rate(High) (m³/min x No.)

190

Type

Propeller fan

Discharge direction(Side / Top)

Side

CONNECTABLE INDOOR UNITS NUMBER

Max. (Conditional) (EA)

20

EXTERIOR

Color

Warm Gray

RAL (Classic)

RAL 7044

POWER INPUT(COOLING)

Rated (kW)

15.27

EFFICIENCY

EER(Rated) (W/W)

2.20

COP(Rated) (W/W)

3.00

SCOP (Wh/Wh)

4.32

SEER (Wh/Wh)

6.50

Pdesign(@-10℃, Heating) (kW)

23.5

POWER INPUT(HEATING)

Rated (kW)

12.23

POWER SUPPLY

#1

50 Hz 380-415 V 3N~

#2

60 Hz 380 V 3N~

COMPRESSOR

Oil Type

FW68D(PVE)

Starting Method

Inverter

Motor Output (W x No.)

5,300 x 1

Type

Hermetically Sealed Scroll

Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)

62.1

REFRIGERANT

Control Type

Electronic Expansion Valve

GWP(Global Warming Potential)

2087.5

Precharged Amount (kg)

6.0

Type

R410A

t-CO₂ eq.

12.525

CONNECTING PIPE

Liquid (mm(inch))

Φ12.7 (1/2)

Gas (mm(inch))

Φ28.58 (1-1/8)

DIMENSIONS

Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)

1210 x 1790 x 500

Net(W x H x D) (mm)

1090 x 1625 x 380

SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

78/82

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

60/60

WEIGHT

Net (kg)

155

Shipping (kg)

171

HEAT EXCHANGER

Type

Fin & Tube

CONNECTING CABLE

Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)

1.0~1.5 x 2

COOLING CAPACITY

Rated (kW)

33.6

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(ARUN120LSS0)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(ARUN120LSS0)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(ARUN120LSS0)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(ARUN120LSS0)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(ARUN120LSS0)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.