MULTI V WATER 5, Water Heat Recovery, Outdoor Unit, 8HP, R410A
Economical & Highly Efficient System
With patent HiPOR™ technology, the efficiency of the compressor has been maximised by reducing energy loss due to oil circulation.
Mobile Control & Monitoring
Control and monitor the IDU with the LG ThinQ app. Monitor the status of your air conditioning and easily diagnose problems by connecting with your smartphone.
All Spec
-
#1
-
50 Hz 380-415 V 3N~
-
#2
-
380, 3, 60
-
Rated (kW)
-
22.4
-
Rated (kW)
-
25.2
-
Rated (kW)
-
3.25
-
Rated (kW)
-
3.5
-
Type
-
Hermetically Sealed Scroll
-
Model x No.
-
JQC068MAA x 1
-
Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)
-
62.1
-
Number of Revolution (rev./min)
-
3600
-
Motor Output (W x No.)
-
5300 x 1
-
Starting Method
-
Direct On Line
-
Oil Type
-
FW68D(PVE)
-
Oil Charging amount (cc x No.)
-
1,200 x 1
-
Type
-
Stainless Steel Plate
-
Maximum Pressure Resistance (kg/cm²)
-
45
-
Rated Water Flow ( LPM )
-
77
-
Head loss ( kPa )
-
10.6
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
-
772 x 1120 x 547
-
Net (kg)
-
149 x 1
-
Color
-
Morning Gray / Dawn Gray
-
RAL (Classic)
-
RAL 7038 / RAL 7037
-
Type
-
R410A
-
Precharged Amount (kg)
-
3.5
-
Control Type
-
Electronic Expansion Valve
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
-
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
-
Φ19.05 (3/4)
-
Low Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))
-
Φ19.05 (3/4)
-
High Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))
-
Φ15.88 (5/8)
-
Inlet (mm)
-
PT 40 (Internal Thread)
-
Outlet (mm)
-
PT 40 (Internal Thread)
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
-
45 / 48
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
-
57 / 60
-
Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)
-
1.0 ~ 1.5 × 2C
-
Cooling (°C(WB))
-
15 ~ 40
-
Heating (°C(DB))
-
15 ~ 40
-
Cooling (°C(WB))
-
10 ~ 45
-
Heating (°C(DB))
-
-5 ~ 45
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
