MULTI V WATER 5, Water Heat Recovery, Outdoor Unit, 20HP, R410A

MULTI V WATER 5, Water Heat Recovery, Outdoor Unit, 20HP, R410A

Economical & Highly Efficient System

With patent HiPOR™ technology, the efficiency of the compressor has been maximised by reducing energy loss due to oil circulation.

Flexible Installation & Space Efficient

The compact shape allows for easy installation in various types of buildings. Additionally, units can be double-stacked, saving 50% of space needed.

Mobile Control & Monitoring

Control and monitor the IDU with the LG ThinQ app. Monitor the status of your air conditioning and easily diagnose problems by connecting with your smartphone.

Reliable Use with Multiple Heat Sources

In addition to being able to use a cooling tower and boiler to source cooling and heating, the MULTI V WATER system is also able to add additional sources for heat.

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

#1

50 Hz 380-415 V 3N~

#2

380, 3, 60

COOLING CAPACITY

Rated (kW)

56

HEATING CAPACITY

Rated (kW)

63

POWER INPUT(COOLING)

Rated (kW)

10.69

POWER INPUT(HEATING)

Rated (kW)

11.05

COMPRESSOR

Type

Hermetically Sealed Scroll

Model x No.

JQC068MAA x 1

Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)

62.1

Number of Revolution (rev./min)

3600

Motor Output (W x No.)

5300 x 1

Starting Method

Direct On Line

Oil Type

FW68D(PVE)

Oil Charging amount (cc x No.)

1,200 x 1

HEAT EXCHANGER

Type

Stainless Steel Plate

Maximum Pressure Resistance (kg/cm²)

45

RATED WATER FLOW(LPM)

Rated Water Flow ( LPM )

192

HEAD LOSS(KPA)

Head loss ( kPa )

29.9

DIMENSIONS

Net(W x H x D) (mm)

772 x 1120 x 547

WEIGHT

Net (kg)

158 x 1

EXTERIOR

Color

Morning Gray / Dawn Gray

RAL (Classic)

RAL 7038 / RAL 7037

REFRIGERANT

Type

R410A

Precharged Amount (kg)

4.5

Control Type

Electronic Expansion Valve

CONNECTING PIPE

Liquid (mm(inch))

Φ15.88 (5/8)

Gas (mm(inch))

Φ28.58 (1-1/8)

Low Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))

Φ28.58 (1-1/8)

High Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))

Φ22.2 (7/8)

WATER CONNECTING PIPES

Inlet (mm)

PT 40 (Internal Thread)

Outlet (mm)

PT 40 (Internal Thread)

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL(OUTDOOR UNIT)

Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

55 / 56

SOUND POWER LEVEL(OUTDOOR UNIT)

Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

67 / 68

CONNECTING CABLE

Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)

1.0 ~ 1.5 × 2C

CONTINUOUS OPERATION RANGE(INDOOR TEMP.)

Cooling (°C(WB))

15 ~ 40

Heating (°C(DB))

15 ~ 40

OPERATIVE RANGE(INDOOR TEMP.)

Cooling (°C(WB))

10 ~ 45

Heating (°C(DB))

-5 ~ 45

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(ARWM200LAS5)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(ARWM200LAS5)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(ARWM200LAS5)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.