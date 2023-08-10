About Cookies on This Site

Concealed Duct, High Sensible Duct, 7kBTU

Concealed Duct, High Sensible Duct, 7kBTU

ARNU07GM2A4

Concealed Duct, High Sensible Duct, 7kBTU

minus 45 degree side view

External Static Pressure Control

The user has easy access to air volume selection via the remote control by using the ESP control function. The BLDC motor can control the fan speed and air volume. No additional accessories are needed to control air flow.

Wi-Fi Control with ThinQ

Get access to the unit anytime, anywhere with Android & iOS smartphones.

Static Pressure 11- Step Control

Depending on the installation environment, LG’s ceiling conceals duct controls of static pressure with 11 steps to provide maximised comfort to any environment.

Clean Air (Safe Plus Insulation)

Safe Plus Insulation is an antimicrobial treatment that is applied to the LG MULTI V Indoor unit. Internal insulation components create resistance against bacterial growth and provide cleaner and fresher airflow for the user.

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

#1

50 Hz 220-240 V~

#2

60 Hz 220 V~

COOLING CAPACITY

Nominal (kW)

2.20

HEATING CAPACITY

Nominal (kW)

2.50

INDOOR FAN

Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

-/13.3/9.4/6.8

External Static Pressure(Factory Set) (Pa)

59

DIMENSIONS

Net(W x H x D) (mm)

1250 x 270 x 700

WEIGHT

Net (kg)

36

CONNECTING PIPE

Liquid (mm(inch))

Φ9.52 (3/8)

Gas (mm(inch))

Φ15.88 (5/8)

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL(INDOOR UNIT)

Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

-/33/33/32

Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

-/33/33/32

SOUND POWER LEVEL(INDOOR UNIT)

Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

-/52/52/52

Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

-/52/52/52

PRODUCT

Type

Concealed Duct

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(ARNU07GM2A4)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(ARNU07GM2A4)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.