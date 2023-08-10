About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling Cassette (Standard), 4 Way, 12kBTU

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

ARNU12GTRB4

minus 45 degree side view

4 Way Air Flow with New Design

New Excellent Technology (NET) certifies new 4-way dual-vane design that promotes comfortable and convenient airflow.

Smart Function (ThinQ Connectivity)

It can be monitored and controlled via your mobile device to conserve energy and ensure better air quality.

5-Step Air Purification (Optional)

A powerful air purification* removes odor, germs, and invisible PM 1.0 fine dust. This filter can easily be cleaned with water, allowing semi-permanent usage.

Clean Air (Safe Plus Insulation)

Safe Plus Insulation is an antimicrobial treatment that is applied to LG MULTI V indoor unit’s internal insulation components to create resistance to bacterial growth, and provides cleaner and fresher airflow for the customer.

NEO-PLASMA AIR PURIFYING SYSTEM

Removes microscopic contaminants and dust in the air to help prevent allergies.

JET COOL

Jet Cool can cool a room to 18°C in a mere 30 minutes*. (Depending on the size of the room)

INDEPENDENT VANE OPERATION

The different vanes on our cassette units can be controlled independently. So whether you want to target airflow to a specific place in your room or would prefer a more balanced air circulation, the cassette has a setting to suit.

AUTO-CHANGEOVER

Automatically switches to cooling- or heating- mode to maintain the optimum room temperature during season changes.

Print

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

#1

50 Hz 220-240 V~

#2

60 Hz 220 V~

COOLING CAPACITY

Nominal (kW)

3.60

HEATING CAPACITY

Nominal (kW)

4.00

INDOOR FAN

Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

- / 8.7 / 8.0 / 7.0

DIMENSIONS

Net(W x H x D) (mm)

570 x 214 x 570

WEIGHT

Net (kg)

13.7

DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)

O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

25(1)

CONNECTING PIPE

Liquid (mm(inch))

Φ6.35 (1/4)

Gas (mm(inch))

Φ12.7 (1/2)

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL(INDOOR UNIT)

Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 32 / 30 / 27

Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 32 / 30 / 27

SOUND POWER LEVEL(INDOOR UNIT)

Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 51 / 48 / 45

Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 51 / 48 / 45

DECORATION PANEL

Model Name

PT-UQC, PT-QCHW0

PRODUCT

Type

Ceiling Cassette

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(ARNU12GTRB4)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(ARNU12GTRB4)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.