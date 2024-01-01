We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MULTI V™ FLOOR STANDING WITHOUT CASE (4.5 KW COOLING, 5.0 KW HEATING)
All Spec
UNIT DESIGN
-
Style
Ceiling and floor
COOLING CAPACITY(BTU/HR)
-
Cooling kW
4.5
HEATING CAPACITY(MIN/RATING/MAX)
-
Heating kW
5
INPUT
-
Cooling W
30
-
Heating W
30
NOISE LEVEL(SOUNDPRESS,1M)
-
Indoor(H/M/L/Sleep) dB(A)±3
38 / 37 / 35
AIR FLOW
-
Indoor, Max m3/min(CFM)
11.5 / 10 / 9.5
DIMENSIONS(WXHXD)
-
Unit(WxHxD) mm
978x639x190
NET WEIGHT
-
Unit kg
20
PIPE CONNECTIONS
-
Liquid Pipes mm(inch)
Ø6.35(1/4)
-
Gas Pipes mm(inch)
Ø12.7(1/2)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
