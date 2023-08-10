About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ceiling Cassette, High Efficiency 4-Way, 24kBTU

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Ceiling Cassette, High Efficiency 4-Way, 24kBTU

ARNU24GTAA4

Ceiling Cassette, High Efficiency 4-Way, 24kBTU

minus 45 degree side view

4 Way Air Flow with New Design

New Excellent Technology (NET) certifies new 4-way dual-vane design that promotes comfortable and convenient airflow.

High Efficiency Heat Exchanger

The High Density Heat Exchanger increases cooling and heating efficiency.

5-Step Air Purification (Optional)

A powerful air purification* removes odor, germs, and invisible PM 1.0 fine dust. This filter can easily be cleaned with water, allowing semi-permanent usage.

Smart Function (ThinQ Connectivity)

It can be monitored and controlled via your mobile device to conserve energy and ensure better air quality.

*The Air Purification Kit can be purchased as an option.

Print

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

#1

50 Hz 220-240 V~

#2

60 Hz 220 V~

COOLING CAPACITY

Nominal (kW)

7.10

HEATING CAPACITY

Nominal (kW)

8.00

INDOOR FAN

Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

- / 23 / 21 / 19

DIMENSIONS

Net(W x H x D) (mm)

840 x 288 x 840

WEIGHT

Net (kg)

27.0

DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)

O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

32 / 25

CONNECTING PIPE

Liquid (mm(inch))

Φ9.52 (3/8)

Gas (mm(inch))

Φ15.88 (5/8)

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL(INDOOR UNIT)BR

Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 39 / 36 / 33

Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 39 / 36 / 33

SOUND POWER LEVEL(INDOOR UNIT)

Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 47 / 45 / 42

Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 47 / 45 / 42

DECORATION PANEL

Model Name

PT-AAGW0

PRODUCT

Type

Ceiling Cassette

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(ARNU24GTAA4)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(ARNU24GTAA4)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.