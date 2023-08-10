About Cookies on This Site

Round Cassette, Indoor Unit, 24kBTU

ARNU24GTYA4

Round Cassette, Indoor Unit, 24kBTU

Perfectly Round for Flexible Air Flow

Large-area coverage with no blind spots is guaranteed with increased airflow and detailed wind direction, making it possible for a cool breeze to spread evenly and effectively.

Slim and Compact Design

The height has been reduced, saving room and increasing the
open area of the interior space.

30% Faster in Cooling

Cooling is up to 30%* faster, therefore decreasing the amount of time needed to reach the desired temperature.

Powerful and Quiet Air Flow

The 3D fan increases airflow and while the noise reduction technology creates a quieter, more comfortable space.

* Experimental environment: height 3.2m, 48 kBtu, cooling mode, high flow rate, horizontal air flow direction.

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

#1

50 Hz 220-240 V~

#2

60 Hz 220 V~

COOLING CAPACITY

Nominal (kW)

7.10

HEATING CAPACITY

Nominal (kW)

8.00

INDOOR FAN

Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

- / 22 / 21 / 19

DIMENSIONS

Net(W x H x D) (mm)

1050 x 330 x 1050

WEIGHT

Net (kg)

30.0

DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)

O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

32 / 25

CONNECTING PIPE

Liquid (mm(inch))

Φ9.52 (3/8)

Gas (mm(inch))

Φ15.88 (5/8)

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL(INDOOR UNIT)

Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 39 / 37 / 34

Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 39 / 37 / 34

SOUND POWER LEVEL(INDOOR UNIT)

Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 48 / 46 / 43

Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 48 / 46 / 43

PRODUCT

Type

Round Cassette

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(ARNU24GTYA4)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(ARNU24GTYA4)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.