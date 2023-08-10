We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dual Vane Cassette, Indoor Unit, 30kBTU
5-step Air Purification (Optional)
A powerful air purification* removes odor, germs, and invisible PM 1.0 fine dust. This filter can easily be cleaned with water, allowing semi-permanent usage.
Smart Function (Optional)
Monitor and control your unit via your mobile device. In addition, the special sensor, Airflow, is increased until the desired temperature is reached at ground level. The Human Detection function adjusts the airflow and turns off automatically when the space is not occupied.
*The Air Purification Kit can be purchased as an option.
All Spec
-
#1
-
50 Hz 220-240 V~
-
#2
-
60 Hz 220 V~
-
Nominal (kW)
-
9.00
-
Nominal (kW)
-
10.0
-
Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
-
- / 21 / 19 / 16
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
-
840 x 204 x 840
-
Net (kg)
-
21
-
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
-
32 / 25
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
-
Ø 9.52(3/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
-
Ø 15.88(5/8)
-
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-
- / 43 / 40 / 36
-
Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-
- / 43 / 40 / 36
-
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-
- / 53 / 50 / 45
-
Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-
- / 53 / 50 / 45
-
Model Name
-
PT-AAGW0
-
Type
-
Dual Vane Cassette
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.