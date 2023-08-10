We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Concealed Duct, High Sensible Duct, 36kBTU
External Static Pressure Control
The user has easy access to air volume selection via the remote control by using the ESP control function. The BLDC motor can control the fan speed and air volume.
No additional accessories are needed to control air flow.
Static Pressure 11- Step Control
Depending on the installation environment, LG’s ceiling conceals duct controls of static pressure with 11 steps to provide maximised comfort to any environment.
All Spec
-
#1
-
50 Hz 220-240 V~
-
#2
-
60 Hz 220 V~
-
Nominal (kW)
-
10.60
-
Nominal (kW)
-
11.9
-
Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
-
- / 49.0 / 37.3 / 30.2
-
External Static Pressure(Factory Set) (Pa)
-
176
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
-
1562 x 460 x 688
-
Net (kg)
-
87
-
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
-
25(1)
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
-
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
-
Φ19.05 (3/4)
-
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-
- / 46 / 45 / 42
-
Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-
- / 46 / 45 / 42
-
Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-
- / 65 / 64 / 62
-
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-
- / 65 / 64 / 62
-
Type
-
Concealed Duct
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
