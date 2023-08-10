About Cookies on This Site

48ES961H0ZD

ES961H Series

Full Design Experience

4K OLED Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

TV furniture is no more necessary. ES961H can naturally blend into your space with elegant and stylish gallery design.

4K OLED Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions1

* 48 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

LG OLED Self-lit

LG Hospitality TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology. Millions of OLED pixels come together to deliver the next level of TV. Enjoy the deep black, the rich colors and the vivid picture quality.

LG OLED Self-lit1

A Stylish Room Addition1

A Stylish Room Addition

The ultra-thin wallpaper display adds more elegance and style to your rooms where you choose to place it. The TV stands beautifully in the middle of hospitality interior and delivers an immersive viewing experience for every piece of content.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to easily edit their interface by providing a customized interface and efficiently manages TVs in the rooms. The current PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as a voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of the next generation through artificial intelligence.

 

Pro:Centric Direct1

* Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT and Voice Control function.

Voice Recognition1

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market by including voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs. Our stable and dependable solutions based on webOS and Pro:Centric Direct will significantly enhance the competitiveness of our products and services, helping you achieve a successful business in the future.

* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)

More Innovative LG webOS 5.01

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features. Newly added Mood Display & Gallery modes enable you to utilize the TV as a customized clock and a piece of artwork which harmonizes with your space and life.
Print

All Spec

DESIGN

Stand Type

1 pole (fixed)

front color

No

DISPLAY

Inch

48

Resolution

3840 X 2160 (UHD)

Nano

No

Brightness

500nit

VIDEO

HDR_Dolby Vision

No

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

Yes

HDR_HLG

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker (sound output)

20W + 20W

Speaker System

2.2 ch

DOLBY ATMOS

No

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Requires Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

PAL

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Smart

Yes (Smart)

Pro:Centric Direct (version)

Yes (4.0)

Pro:Centric Application (version)

Yes (PCA3.8)

Quick Menu (Version)

Yes (4.0)

Pro:Idiom (H/W Type)

No

Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)

Yes

Pro:Idiom(Media)

Yes

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

Yes (webOS 5.0)

Gallery Mode

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

CP App

Yes

Magic Remote Compatibility

Yes

Mood Display

Yes

Soft AP

Yes

WiFi (version)

Yes

Screen Share (Miracast)

Yes

Smart Share (DLNA)

Yes

Bluetooth Audio Playback

Yes

LG Sound Sync/bluetooth

Yes

Voice Recogion (Standalone/Solution)

Yes

IoT

Yes

OTHER FEATURE

USB Cloning

Yes

SI Compatible

Yes (TV Link tuner, RS232C)

IR Out

Yes (RS-232C, HDMI)

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

Yes (Hotel Mode)

One Channel Map

Yes

IP Chanenel Manager

Yes

External Speaker Out

Yes(Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω)

Instant ON

Yes

V-Lan Tag

Yes

External Clock Compatibility

No

Full Touch Screen

No

b-LAN embedded

No

Conformal Coating

No

VERTICAL FUNCTION

Required Approval

No

Pillow Speaker

No

Big Size Menu (Big Font UI)

No

Healthcare Headphone Mode

Yes

Protection Cover (Glass)

No

Antimicrobial

No

Video Tag

Yes (2 Supported) (MR)

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In 3 (2.0), USB 1 (2.0), CI Slot 1

Set Rear

USB 1 (2.0)，Headphone Out 1，RF In 2，Digital Audio Out (Optical) 1，RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack) 1 (Phone Jack)，RJ45 (Usage Purpose) 2 (Ethernet, Aux)，External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack) 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1)

ETC

VESA Compatible

Yes
300x200

Kensington Lock

No

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

No

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing )

No

MECHANIC

Weight without Stand

14.9

Weight with Stand

15.9

Weight in Shipping

19.7

Size without Stand

1071 x 618 x 46.9

Size with Stand

1071 x 656 x 246

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

269W

Power Consumption(Typ)

217W

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W Under

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(48ES961H0ZD)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(48ES961H0ZD)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(48ES961H0ZD)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (48ES961H0ZD)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(48ES961H0ZD)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
ES961H(EU)_Datasheet_LG_Commercial_TV.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.