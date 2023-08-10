We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ES961H Series
4K OLED Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
* 48 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
LG OLED Self-lit
Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to easily edit their interface by providing a customized interface and efficiently manages TVs in the rooms. The current PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as a voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of the next generation through artificial intelligence.
* Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT and Voice Control function.
* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)
All Spec
-
Stand Type
-
1 pole (fixed)
-
front color
-
No
-
Inch
-
48
-
Resolution
-
3840 X 2160 (UHD)
-
Nano
-
No
-
Brightness
-
500nit
-
HDR_Dolby Vision
-
No
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
Yes
-
HDR_HLG
-
Yes
-
Speaker (sound output)
-
20W + 20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 ch
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
No
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes (Requires Bluetooth)
-
Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
PAL
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Yes (Smart)
-
Pro:Centric Direct (version)
-
Yes (4.0)
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
-
Yes (PCA3.8)
-
Quick Menu (Version)
-
Yes (4.0)
-
Pro:Idiom (H/W Type)
-
No
-
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom(Media)
-
Yes
-
webOS version
-
Yes (webOS 5.0)
-
Gallery Mode
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
CP App
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
Yes
-
Mood Display
-
Yes
-
Soft AP
-
Yes
-
WiFi (version)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share (Miracast)
-
Yes
-
Smart Share (DLNA)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync/bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Voice Recogion (Standalone/Solution)
-
Yes
-
IoT
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
SI Compatible
-
Yes (TV Link tuner, RS232C)
-
IR Out
-
Yes (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
Yes (Hotel Mode)
-
One Channel Map
-
Yes
-
IP Chanenel Manager
-
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes(Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω)
-
Instant ON
-
Yes
-
V-Lan Tag
-
Yes
-
External Clock Compatibility
-
No
-
Full Touch Screen
-
No
-
b-LAN embedded
-
No
-
Conformal Coating
-
No
-
Required Approval
-
No
-
Pillow Speaker
-
No
-
Big Size Menu (Big Font UI)
-
No
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
Yes
-
Protection Cover (Glass)
-
No
-
Antimicrobial
-
No
-
Video Tag
-
Yes (2 Supported) (MR)
-
Set Side
-
HDMI In 3 (2.0), USB 1 (2.0), CI Slot 1
-
Set Rear
-
USB 1 (2.0)，Headphone Out 1，RF In 2，Digital Audio Out (Optical) 1，RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack) 1 (Phone Jack)，RJ45 (Usage Purpose) 2 (Ethernet, Aux)，External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack) 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1)
-
VESA Compatible
-
Yes
300x200
-
Kensington Lock
-
No
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
No
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing )
-
No
-
Weight without Stand
-
14.9
-
Weight with Stand
-
15.9
-
Weight in Shipping
-
19.7
-
Size without Stand
-
1071 x 618 x 46.9
-
Size with Stand
-
1071 x 656 x 246
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
269W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
217W
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W Under
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
