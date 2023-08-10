About Cookies on This Site

55" Gallery Design 4K OLED Hospitality TV (EU) | 55WN960H 
55" Gallery Design 4K OLED Hospitality TV (EU) | 55WN960H 

55WN960H0LD

55" Gallery Design 4K OLED Hospitality TV (EU) | 55WN960H 

A TV is framed on a hotel wall, and the TV screen is showing a work of art.

Gallery Design 4K OLED Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

The cosmos with rich colors and vivid picture quality.

LG OLED Self-lit

LG Hospitality TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology. Millions of OLED pixels come together to deliver the next level of TV. Enjoy the deep black, the rich colours and the vivid picture quality.

The bezel of the TV is very thin, so the immersion level of the screen is high, and the exterior is beautiful.

Artwork Adorning Your Walls

WN960H is an art-inspired TV with perfect lines, ultra-thin bezel, and sleek design, featuring a narrow gap between the wall and the screen. LG Hospitality TVs shine the spotlight on your content and complement the interior of hotel rooms even when they're turned off.

The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based inroom control which will be your starting point to prepare for the suites of next generation through artificial intelligence.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard.

A TV is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS22.

More Innovative LG
webOS22

Explore webOS22 of LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology and remarkable clarity with vivid colours. Newly added Always on Display and Game Optimizer functions allow you to enter the new visual excitement.

The TV screen changes to various images such as watches and works of art.

AOD

Your black screen TV turns into live screens with clock, art pieces or even display your own images.

 

The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.

Game Optimizer

LG Game Optimizer will get you and keep you in the action through selection of game mode, picture adjustment and etc.

All Spec

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

Tool Name

G2

Stand Type

No Stand (Wall Mount Only)

Front Colour

- (Cinema Screen)

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

55"

Resolution

3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness (Typ.)

500 Typ. (APL 25%)

VIDEO

AI Picture Pro

Yes

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

Yes

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

20 W + 20 W

AI Sound

Yes

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2, C, S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

Yes (No)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1,222 × 757 × 245 mm / 21.7 (22.4) kg

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1,222 × 698 × 27.2 mm / 17.5 kg

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1,360 × 810 × 172 mm / 24.0 kg

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

6.2 / 6.2 / 6.2 / 11.1

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

1.5 / 1.5 / 1.5 / 1.5

POWER SPEC.

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100-240 V, 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

346 W

Power Consumption(Typ)

287 W

STANDARD

Safety

CB / CU TR

EMC

CE

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

ErP Class

A+

On Power Consumption

83 W

Luminance Ratio (%)

65

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

115

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

SDR On mode

F / 75 W

HDR On mode

G / 135 W

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55WN960H0LD)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55WN960H0LD)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(55WN960H0LD)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55WN960H0LD)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55WN960H0LD)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.