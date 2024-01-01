We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" Gallery Design 4K OLED Hospitality TV | 65WN960H
Gallery Design 4K OLED Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
LG OLED Self-lit
LG Hospitality TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology. Millions of OLED pixels come together to deliver the next level of TV. Enjoy the deep black, the rich colours and the vivid picture quality.
Artwork Adorning Your Walls
WN960H is an art-inspired TV with perfect lines, ultra-thin bezel, and sleek design, featuring a narrow gap between the wall and the screen. LG Hospitality TVs shine the spotlight on your content and complement the interior of hotel rooms even when they're turned off.
Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based inroom control which will be your starting point to prepare for the suites of next generation through artificial intelligence.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
All Spec
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.