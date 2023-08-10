We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
75" 4K UHD Smart TV | 75UR781C0LK
4K UHD Smart TV
Two displays are installed in the luxurious wine bar. One shows a concert scene, and the other displays two images in one screen showing both a red wine commercial advertisement and a female singer singing.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.
Enhance Your Interior
Add UHD to your interior decoration. A slim panel and bezel combined with aesthetic design elevate any interior.
HGiG, Immerse Yourself in the Game
LG is partnered with some of the big names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR game and immerse yourself in your game play.
Game Optimizer
Find all the setting you need for optimal gameplay in one place that allows you to change the current game genre setting quickly.
All Spec
Size (Inch)
75"
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Brightness (Typ.)
280 nit
Refresh Rate
50Hz Native
HDMI IN
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
Yes
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre)
Yes (Game Dashboard)
HDR
HDR10 / HLG
HGIG Mode
Yes
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
Speaker (Audio Output)
2.0 channel
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Web Browser
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
Bluetooth
Yes (v 5.0)
RF In
2ea
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1ea
CI Slot
1ea
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1678 x 1027 x 361 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1678 x 964 x 59.9 mm
Weight with Stand
31.8 kg
Weight without Stand
31.4 kg
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
Remote type
Standard Remote
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
