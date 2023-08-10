About Cookies on This Site

75UR781C0LK

75" 4K UHD Smart TV | 75UR781C0LK

4K UHD Smart TV

Two displays are installed in the luxurious wine bar. One shows a concert scene, and the other displays two images in one screen showing both a red wine commercial advertisement and a female singer singing.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

Two displays are installed in the luxurious wine bar. One shows a concert scene, and the other displays two images in one screen showing both a red wine commercial advertisement and a female singer singing.

Enhance Your Interior

Add UHD to your interior decoration. A slim panel and bezel combined with aesthetic design elevate any interior.

Two displays are installed in the luxurious wine bar. One shows a concert scene, and the other displays two images in one screen showing both a red wine commercial advertisement and a female singer singing.

HGiG, Immerse Yourself in the Game

LG is partnered with some of the big names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR game and immerse yourself in your game play.

Two displays are installed in the luxurious wine bar. One shows a concert scene, and the other displays two images in one screen showing both a red wine commercial advertisement and a female singer singing.

Game Optimizer

Find all the setting you need for optimal gameplay in one place that allows you to change the current game genre setting quickly.

Two displays are installed in the luxurious wine bar. One shows a concert scene, and the other displays two images in one screen showing both a red wine commercial advertisement and a female singer singing.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

75"

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Brightness (Typ.)

280 nit

Refresh Rate

50Hz Native

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI IN

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)

VIDEO

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre)

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HDR

HDR10 / HLG

HGIG Mode

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

2.0 channel

LG Sound Sync

Yes

SMART FUNCTION

Web Browser

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

Bluetooth

Yes (v 5.0)

CONNECTIVITIES

RF In

2ea

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1ea

CI Slot

1ea

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1678 x 1027 x 361 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1678 x 964 x 59.9 mm

Weight with Stand

31.8 kg

Weight without Stand

31.4 kg

POWER SPEC.

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES

Remote type

Standard Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(75UR781C0LK)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(75UR781C0LK)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(75UR781C0LK)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(75UR781C0LK)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (75UR781C0LK)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.