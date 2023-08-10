About Cookies on This Site

Pro:Centric Set-top Box

STB-5500

Pro:Centric Set-top Box

Smart Content Customization

Smart Content Customization

Create your own solution along with LG's smart customization tools and content management software. With the tailored solution, hotel can elevate their brand to new levels.
• Pro:Centric Smart SDK (HTML5, Java, Flash)
• Pre-loaded App
Smart Connectivity

Smart Connectivity

Cross display boundaries freely and without hassle. With LG Smart Share, mirroring and content sharing between TV and other smart devices are made incredibly easy and user-friendly.
• Smart Share, Screen Share -WiFi Direct, Miracast, WiDi
• Bluetooth Sound Sync.
Support ULTRA HD

Support ULTRA HD

The STB-5500 supports ULTRA HD video decoding and output resolution, and automatically upgrades Full HD content to ULTRA HD. With this, you can deliver clear messages and add animation on the content.
SoftAP

SoftAP

SoftAP means Software enabled Access Point. This “Virtual” Wi-Fi feature executes by software working on the device to create a wireless hotspot.

External Module Expansion Ready

External Module Expansion Ready

STB-5500 is designed for additional external
module expansion. This reduces the needs of cables and connectors making easier installation and management.
Print

All Spec

FEATURE - PRO:CENTRIC

Type

Smart

Pro:Centric Application

PCA 3.7

Tuner

1 Tuner

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)

GEM/FLASH/HTML

GENERAL FEATURES

Smart Features

Commercial Smart Home, Web Browser, softAP, Magic Remote (Ready)

Connectivity

Smart Share, Screen Share, Bluetooth Sound Sync

Advanced Setting Option

Auto Off / Auto Sleep, Motion Eye Care, Smart Energy Saving

Management

Remote Diagnostics, EzManager (for initial configuration)

Interactivity

HTNG / HDMI-CEC

RJP Interface

RS232C, HDMI

DRM (Digital Right Management)

Pro:Idiom

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.