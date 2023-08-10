We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" TV Signage
* Customized UI may be little different
* Actual Ul may slightly differ when implemented.
* When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, PCD feature is available, even in RF infrastructure. However, to provide interactive services in an RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure).
* Actual In-screen image may slightly differ.
* TV native Control
* Server Based control
* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)
* SoftAP should be set in installation menu after TV is on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
* Actual remote control may slightly differ
* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 Kitkat) /iOS based mobile device
* Actual remote control may slightly differ.
All Spec
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
17.3/17.3/18.8/29.8 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
16.3/16.3/17.8/22.8 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
700 x 402 x 140 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
556 x 343.1 x 53.1 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
556 x 384.3 x 140.6 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
4.9 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
3.5 kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
3.7 kg
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
External Power Out
-
YES
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
75 x 75 mm
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 4.5
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
SDR Grade
-
F
-
SDR On mode
-
21W
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
65
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
41
-
ErP Class
-
B
-
On Power Consumption
-
28W
-
EMC
-
CE
-
Safety
-
CB, CU TR
-
AV In
-
YES
-
CI Slot
-
YES (CI+ 1.4)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
-
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (x2)
-
Headphone Out
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (x2)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
1 (Ethernet)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (x2 / 2.0)
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
37.3W
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
46.9W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
10W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
YES
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
-
Front Colour
-
Ceramic BK
-
Stand Type
-
1 Pole (Fixed)
-
Tool Name
-
MT48
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250 nit
-
Resolution
-
HD (1,366 x 768)
-
Size (Inch)
-
24
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.55M / Angle Type)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
